Wagga Netball expands rep program for men, women; boys participation expands for twilight series

Following the success of their open men's program for the 2023 State Titles, Wagga Netball Association will expand their representative program for the 2024 season.
While the men's pathway will be expanded to a full program, the Association will also be re-introducing an open women's side.
Association president Tanya Bertoldi said they're excited to offer further pathways for players as they age out of junior competitions.
"After the introduction of the men's to State Titles last year was a great success, we've extended the program for 2024 with an open women's team," Bertoldi said.
"The open teams provided an opportunity and a pathway for those athletes after under 17s.
"Previously the rep program provided up to under 17s and we just felt that there is a big drop off for athletes.
"We have our under 23 program but that is for the Regional State League campaign only, and it doesn't provide that pathway through to State Titles, so in order for us to provide the State Titles opportunity for those players, we need to have an opens women's team."
The 2023 men's side was brought together just in time for state nominations, but both open sides will be subjected to full representative rigour for 2024.
"This year's men's team was brought together as a trial and wasn't subject to trials and nominations, and it all came together in a very short time," Bertoldi said.
"Now, it's actually been brought into the Association's representative program which means it will be subject to all of those procedures and proper guidance which is exciting because it does provide more opportunities then going forward for more people to get involved."
Bertoldi said she's expecting there'll ample talent trialling for the opens teams, with plenty of high quality athletes playing netball across the region.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
She's hopeful this will be the first of many program expansions to come.
"In Wagga, and around the region, we've got some incredible talent in all sorts of sports, so to be able to provide that extra level of competition to those talented athletes that haven't been catered for in recent years through netball is something that we really wanted to get off the ground," she said.
"Having done that with men's last year when an opportunity was presented we then want to extend that with the women's opens for 2024, and our view further to that is boys.
"Looking at 2025, we're hopefully offering the younger boys, perhaps under 15 or 17, an opportunity to go through that pathway in netball as well."
It's a dream Bertoldi is certain can become a reality, and with boys participation numbers constantly growing, she has no doubt there's enough interest and talent to get representative programs off the ground.
With the first round of their junior twilight competition to begin on Tuesday, Bertoldi said for the first time mixed teams outnumber all-girl teams across the board.
They also have at least one all-boys team registered.
Bertoldi said she feels that boys have finally been empowered to share their enjoyment of netball, and it's boosting numbers.
"The more boys that are playing, the more I think that they're actually sharing their enjoyment," Bertoldi said.
"We had our mixed competition, which just started last week ,and there's definitely more guys that are sharing their love of the game, and we want to be able to reach out and make it available to as many as we can.'
"We would open up so many more programs if we could.
"I feel like it's more acceptable for them to express their enjoyment of the game and they don't have to pretend that they're being dragged there, they're actually quite openly saying 'we've got netball and we're really looking forward to it'.
"I think it's fantastic that more boys and more men are standing up and saying 'yeah, I love this sport', it's great."
Bertoldi said while more information on nominations and trials will be available in coming weeks, the Association is still actively accepting expressions of interest for the women's coaching position.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.