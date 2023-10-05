WAGGA footballer Harry Cunningham's standing at Sydney Swans was on show yet again on Thursday night as he was recognised at the club's presentation night.
Cunningham was presented with the Barry Round Best Clubman award at the club's Bob Skilton Medal count.
It was the second time Cunningham has taken out the award, after also going home with the gong in 2018.
"Harry is as selfless as they come with a team-first attitude always," a Swans statement read.
"He finished in the top 10 of the Bob Skilton Medal in his 12th season in the red and white.
"Harry played in all of Sydney's 24 matches in 2023, highlighting his consistency and resilience."
Cunningham, after signing a new two-year deal at the Swans last October, finished 10th in the Swans' best and fairest on 392 votes.
Errol Gulden was a runaway winner of the Bob Skilton Medal, finishing on 738 votes, more than 250 clear of runner up Nick Blakey.
After playing in every game this year for the Swans, Cunningham has now played 185 AFL games throughout his career.
