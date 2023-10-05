ALBURY sprinter Our Last Cash was about to board a truck bound for Flemington when the stable got confirmation he's secured a late call up to the $2 million Kosciuszko.
The withdrawal of the Cody Morgan-trained Talbragar on Thursday opened up a late opportunity in the Kosciuszko and the Tatts Hotel Inverell syndicate wasted no time in securing Our Last Cash as their back-up.
Albury trainer Donna Scott was already at Flemington, where Our Last Cash was set to start on Saturday, when she received a call on Thursday night from the syndicate.
Managing owner Rhys Holleran was handed the negotiating duties and come Friday morning, just as Our Last Cash was set to be trucked to Flemington, an announcement was made that a deal had been struck.
Scott had been very keen to get Our Last Cash into the $2 million feature for country sprinters at Randwick on Saturday week so she didn't mind how it came about.
"They were cutting it fine, they were. He was about to get on a truck in about two hours time," Scott said from Flemington on Friday morning.
"I'm down here at Flemington now waiting for him. I got the call about 6.30pm (Thursday) night. I rang Rhys and said what do you want to do? He said yeah and I just left it up to them to work it out."
It will be the stable's first runner in a Kosciuszko and she believed the opportunity was too good to turn down.
"That's the thing. It's going to be hard, there is good horses in it but for a chance at it, it's probably like running in a Melbourne Cup or something like that," Scott said.
"So you go and have a crack.
"He's in good order. It's not like he's been going terrible and he's got one. We'll go and see. He's been ticking over, he would have raced here (on Saturday) at Flemington but we'll just give him a gallop and head to Sydney."
Our Last Cash has won two of his last three at Flemington on a Saturday. The wins were split by an eighth place finish at Randwick.
Our Last Cash also competed in the $500,000 Country Championship final at Randwick earlier in the year and finished fifth, beaten just two and a half lengths.
Our Last Cash is a $51 chance with TAB but Scott is confident he has the ability to run a big race.
"I think for sure. The Championship run, I probably just had him a bit underdone and maybe he doesn't get out a strong 1400," she said.
"Even coming to the race here (at Flemington) he's really come on in his coat and everything like that so hopefully we're peaking at the right time."
Rachel King will take the ride. She rode the horse in the Country Championships final and has been given the nod again.
"She's keen. We thought we might have tried to get Zac (Purton) because he was on the (Talbragar) but that didn't happen.
"He is a quirky horse, he sweats up and when she walks out to hop on and sees it, she won't be concerned, she'll know that's what he is from last time she rode him."
It means three Albury horses will contest this year's Kosciuszko. Our Last Cash joins the Mitch Beer-trained Mnementh and Ron Stubb's Bianco Vilano.
There will also be Southern District interest in former Corowa galloper and defending Kosciuszko champion Front Page.
Our Last Cash is owned by Scott and her family. Holleran and Leanne Hulm raised the son of Magnus after the dam, Cashed Up Lady, died two weeks after giving birth.
Scott is looking forward to experiencing the thrill of the Kosciuszko alongside family.
"You always would like to get owners to have this experience as well but they put a lot of time and effort into it. They breed, it's not an easy game, there is a lot of money spent in it and he's been a special horse," she said.
