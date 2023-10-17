The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Junee's succession plan rolls into motion with Daniel Foley installed as coach

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated October 17 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Foley has stepped up into the Junee coaching role for 2024 after returning to his hometown club this season. Picture by Les Smith
Daniel Foley has stepped up into the Junee coaching role for 2024 after returning to his hometown club this season. Picture by Les Smith

Junee's succession plan following their return to first grade is in full swing with Daniel Foley stepping into the coaching role.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.