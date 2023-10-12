The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Aaron Gorrell to lead return to first grade for Brothers

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated October 12 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 2:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former NRL player Aaron Gorrell has been installed as Brothers coach for their return to first grade next season. Picture by Madeline Begley
Former NRL player Aaron Gorrell has been installed as Brothers coach for their return to first grade next season. Picture by Madeline Begley

Aaron Gorrell is looking to plot a path forward as Brothers make their return to the Group Nine first grade fold.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.