Kangaroos have boosted their spine as they look to go one better in 2024.
Already boasting some of the best playmaking talent in the competition, the Wagga side will welcome back Zeik Foster.
Foster has had plenty of homes since leaving Wagga to chase his rugby league dreams but is looking forward to returning to his junior club.
"I'm looking forward to it as I haven't lived back in Wagga for about nine years now," Foster said.
"It's been a while but I'm looking forward to it."
Foster hasn't played with Kangaroos since 2015.
He was first part of the Canberra Raiders under 20s squad before a stint with Queensland Cup outfit Central Queensland Capras before three COVID interrupted seasons with St George Illawarra in the NSW Cup.
He's spent the last two seasons with Collegians, including being part of their grand final loss this season.
However Foster feels the time is right to head back home.
Especially now that he has the chance to link up with younger brother Bowie.
"I've never played a game of footy with Boz growing up as he's three years younger than me and I left a little bit too early, before he came into the senior grades," Foster said.
"I'm really, really keen to pull on a jersey with Boz and he's been really enjoying his footy and playing the best footy he's ever played."
Kangaroos president Peter Hurst is thrilled to have Foster on board.
Especially being a junior returning to the club.
"A big part of the charter of the club is to be a professional and competitive outfit but if these guys who have gone off to play better footy want to come home and play for their junior club, and that's exactly what Zeik is going to do, then we're stoked," Hurst said.
"He's a talent and he's just one of those guys who are happy to help wherever he fits in."
Bowie Foster missed the finals series due to a knee injury but it didn't stop him from being named at hooker in the Group Nine Team of the Year.
With captain-coach Nathan Rose and Latrell Siegwalt both signing two-year deals when they joined the club this season and a newly re-signed James Smart, Kangaroos will have plenty of options across their spine.
Foster believes having depth there will be a big boost for the club.
"Wherever Nay Nay (Rose) wants me to play I'm happy wherever but I have been playing halfback for the past few seasons so I'd probably prefer to play there," he said.
"We will wait and see what happens.
"There's plenty of depth and it's a really good looking side on paper and they showed it this year going so close so it is going to be good."
However it is not all good news for the Group Nine grand finalists with best and fairest winner Luke Ingram leaving the club following a second one-year stint.
After returning to the club this year following a season with Mackay Cutters in the Queensland Cup, Ingram has signed on as coach of his junior club Bombala.
Hurst is looking to bring some more size into the side in a bid to replace Ingram.
"It will be a big impact to our forward pack," he said.
"To not have his work rate and his physical side will impact but we're actively in the market for a replacement."
