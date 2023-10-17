Young land more new travelling faces

Young have continued their busy recruitment blitz with two more new faces joining the club.
After Tom Giles came on board as coach last week, he was quick to use his Sydney connections to lure Devon Makoare-Boyce and Che Hyslop to the club.
They come as Giles' former Australian schoolboys teammate Lachlan Gale also linked with the club last week.
The trio will all travel to play for the Cherrypickers next season.
Hyslop came through the South Sydney junior ranks one year before both Giles and Gale.
Giles believes he will be another good addition to an already strong Cherrypickers forward pack.
"He's a back rower that can really play anywhere for me, which is what I was after," Giles said.
"He will punch out 80 minutes if all goes to plan, depending on who we get back, and he can do a job anywhere really."
Makoare-Boyce is set to link up with Jacob Lucas in Young's halves.
He's shown plenty of versatility after coming through South Sydney's junior ranks at fullback.
Makoare-Boyce played centre last year for Glebe in the Ron Massey Cup, where he finished as the competition's second highest pointscorer.
However Giles believes five-eighth will be a good fit for Makoare-Boyce at Young.
"He's a real utility," Giles said.
"I can put him wherever I need to. Dev will play six with Jake Lucas at seven but if I need to and we have some injuries Dev can play fullback, centre or wing, wherever I need him in the back line.
"With him comes experience and I plan on using that with my experience to get around the forwards and the backs."
Giles believes his goalkicking will be a boost too, especially after Tom Demeio's move to Tweed Heads.
While Young have brought in three new faces in quick succession, Giles still really wants to focus on the local talent coming through the Cherrypickers ranks.
"The blokes I've signed, the three travellers, are just filling in spots of blokes who are leaving or blokes who aren't coming back," Giles said.
"The three I have signed are blokes that I know will help with our juniors.
"Choc (Gale), myself, Hoges (Jayke Hogan), Walks (Jake Walker) will get around the juniors and teach them some new stuff the same as Che and Dev.
"They will get around some of the halves and back rowers and give them advice when need be.
"They are going to help out the juniors in a big way as well.
"I have talked to five 18-year-olds, and a few of the blokes who won the comp in reggies this year, and they are keen to rip into pre-season.
"I've told them there are more spots than there were this year in the team for them and that's my plan.
"If they impress me during pre-season and trials and at training there's spots for them for sure."
