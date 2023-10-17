Willis makes return to Junee for new role

It's been more than a decade in the making but Damian Willis is back with Junee.
After leaving the Willis has also returned to the Diesels fold as an assistant coach to Daniel Foley.
Willis stepped away from the game last year after a decade with the Tigers.
However he will be back to his junior club, who he coached in 2012, to help out his cousin.
While they are yet to define their roles, Willis expects to be back up for Foley when he's doing shift work.
"It's really just about helping him out," Willis said.
"There's no other motivation except he's asked me and I've decided to give him a hand.
"I'll just do as I'm required."
Foley is thrilled to have Willis on board.
Especially with his work commitments meaning he needs a reliable assistant.
"We're cousins so I think that helps but he's got an amazing amount of knowledge about the game and has done it all," Foley said.
"He's going to be really important for the club this year."
Junee president David Holt believes the experience Willis brings will be a big boost.
"His level of experience is what he brings to the club most," Holt said.
"It's definitely a good thing Damian has come back on board.
"It's a real boost for the club that's for sure."
Foley believes having another Junee local back in the fold will be a big boost after needing to navigate a couple of tough years.
"He's a local boy at heart so to have him back involved at the club is good for the town," Foley said.
Holt believes having two locals at the helm is a recipe for success.
"We look forward to what the pair of them will bring," he said.
