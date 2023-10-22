After failing to fire last weekend, Beck Frostick responded in a big way as he helped guide St Michaels to a fantastic 46-run win over South Wagga.
Frostick blasted his way to an unbeaten 111no at the top of the order for St Michaels as they posted a competitive total of 1-161 after their 20 overs at Wagga Cricket Ground.
Ethan Sherriff (2-18) then got to work with the ball for the Saints and had the Blues sitting at 3-11 early following the loss of Warren Clunes (7), Alex Smeeth (4) and Luke Gerhard (0).
South Wagga captain-coach Joel Robinson (29) and Nathan Cooke (48) put up a bit of fight for the Blues, however they were only able to muster up a response of 9-115.
Frostick scored over two-third's of his side's total and St Michaels captain Nathan Corby struggled to find words to describe the Englishman's knock.
"There's not much to say he was in the zone really," Corby said.
"He had I think four chances and that could've been the changing point out there, but he's a class player and he probably showed how much class he's got on the weekend."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Early season wins have been hard to come by in recent years for the Saints and Corby was pleased that they could notch up an important victory over a quality side in just their second outing.
"It was really good," he said.
"It was probably the same conditions as last week and it was really good to finally see some runs being scored in our top four which we have been struggling to do for the last three to four years.
"If we keep doing that then the results will come."
Darni Yerradimme (28no) also contributed well with the bat as the Saints got their way to 161 after only losing the single wicket.
Corby revealed that he was a tad nervous about the figure declaring that he was unsure whether it would be enough to hold out the Blues.
"Against the Blues so anything could happen," he said.
"Smeethy and Wags (Clunes) come out and it could've gone either way as Smeethy just stands and delivers.
"Both of them can hit a massive ball and they bat all the way down to 10 so at some stages I was a bit iffy.
"They are just a talented squad and they've got some young fellas in there and they can most definitely handle anything with the bat.
"I was a bit nervous at the time and it's Twenty20 so anything can happen, it's all luck and how much you can ride your luck."
Following Sherriff's early efforts, Frostick then also had an influence with the ball finishing with figures of 2-6 dismissing both Nathan and Patrick Cooke (1).
Corby said he was pleased with his side's performance with the ball however admitted there was still some things to work on over the coming weeks.
"I said to the boys after the game there is spots we can improve on," he said.
"Definitely wide's and boundary balls, I think every club will struggle with that at the minute.
"We bowled too many wide's I think and a few boundary balls where boys didn't find their rhythm so that will be the main focus this week coming up against the Colts."
St Michaels 1-161 (B Frostick 110no, D Yerradimme 28no; N Cooke 1-22) d South Wagga 9-115 (N Cooke 48, J Robinson 29; B Frostick 2-6, E Sherriff 2-18)
