Beck Frostick responded in a big way as he helped guide St Michaels to a fantastic 46-run win over South Wagga

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated October 22 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 3:40pm
Beck Frostick (111no) was brilliant at the top of the order for St Michaels as they posted a competitive 1-161 off their 20 overs. Picture by Ash Smith
After failing to fire last weekend, Beck Frostick responded in a big way as he helped guide St Michaels to a fantastic 46-run win over South Wagga.

