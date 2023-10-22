Military Manoeuver out to extend strong run of form

Military Manoeuver is looking to add to his recent run of good form at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Monday.
The five-year-old has won two of his last three starts for Wagga trainer Doug Gorrel, with his only blemish when he failed to finish on his home track last month.
Gorrel was thrilled to see him bounce back from that with a strong display at Forbes.
"That was just a bit of back luck (at Wagga) when the horse directed in front of him hit the running rail and it just wobbled back and he hit it as a result, just overreacted, took fright, half tried to climb the thing and as a result Nick (Heywood) thought he had broken down but thankfully there was no injury," Gorrel said.
"The horse was fine and he's in career best form.
"He just seems to be thriving with the racing and happy in the stables so we'll just keep poking him around.
"I would have thought he would need a break by now but he's just thriving and racing well."
Jess Del Frai again retains the ride.
Gorrel could hardly take her off after her most recent effort.
"It was a really good win," he said.
"The young apprentice from Kembla Jess rode it really well and he won strongly.
"It was only a TAB 2 field but he did put them away well so we'll give him a chance in slightly harder grade and see how he goes."
However Military Manoeuver is one of a number of Gorrel's runners on Monday that has to contend with a wide alley.
He will start from the second widest alley in the Harvey Norman Benchmark 58 Handicap (1800m).
However stablemate Would Be King is likely to be withdrawn after drawing just one better.
Gorrel is also hoping Tinge Of Ginge can bounce back after a ninth in her race return.
Trialling impressively after being involved in the accident that cost stablemate Daintain's Magic her life on the way to the races in February, little went right for the four-year-old at Forbes.
"We took her there for what would be a soft kill after a very good trial win at Wagga and we've probably gone backwards as she would have got no confidence out of that," Gorrel said.
"She had a bit of a torrid run in terms of just being buffeted a few times.
"At the top of the straight Billy Owen realised he was no chance and just looked after the horse so the finish looks worse than what it probably was.
"She just went to the line under a throttle hold but it wasn't the mission.
"The mission was to give her a bit of confidence but she's pulled up fine and there's no signs of any problem as such.
"I think it was just one of those horrid games where everything went wrong."
Gorrel expects to see some improvement.
After finishing second at Deniliquin on Saturday, Go Ellie Go also won't back up.
