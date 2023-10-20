GRIFFITH East Public School and Wagga's Lutheran Primary School are through to the state finals of the stage two Todd Woodbridge Cup.
The Riverina's best year three and four tennis talent converaged on South Wagga Tennis Club on Friday for the stage two regional qualifiers of the Todd Woodbridge Cup.
After an excellent day's competition it was Griffith East that came out on top. A runner up finish for Lutheran was also enough to see it qualify for the state finals in Sydney later next month.
South Wagga Tennis Club tennis director Zac Burhop said there was little between the top schools.
"It was a really, really close day," Burhop said.
"I had Wagga Christian College and Trinity from Albury that were both very, very close.
"Any of those four could have gone through, it was just whoever turned up on the day, really. They're all very even."
Burhop was impressed by the standard of tennis on display.
"You're getting the best of the best with the regional finals," he said.
"The standard was pretty high, you could see a lot of kids had a pretty high skill level. They definitely brought everything today, it was just lucky that those two got through.
"It was a great day. It was just good to see tennis with such good numbers at the moment.
"Hopefully the teams can push through and I think they're a pretty good chance for one of them to win the state final."
Lutheran will now have both their stage two and stage three (year five and six) teams progress to the state finals.
They are held at the same time, in late November, in Sydney.
