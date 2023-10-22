The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

A six in the final over from Zach Starr saw Kooringal narrowly claim a five-wicket victory over Lake Albert in a tight encounter at Rawlings Park.

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 22 2023 - 5:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Albert's Connor Bock narrowly avoids being run out by Shaun Smith during the Bulls clash against Kooringal at Rawlings Park. Picture by Ash Smith
Lake Albert's Connor Bock narrowly avoids being run out by Shaun Smith during the Bulls clash against Kooringal at Rawlings Park. Picture by Ash Smith

A six in the final over from Zach Starr saw Kooringal narrowly claim a five-wicket victory over Lake Albert in a tight encounter at Rawlings Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.