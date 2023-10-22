A six in the final over from Zach Starr saw Kooringal narrowly claim a five-wicket victory over Lake Albert in a tight encounter at Rawlings Park.
Needing three to win off the final over, Starr (36no) cleared the boundary off the first delivery guiding Kooringal to a total of 5-137 and securing the Colts their first win of the season.
The Colts had been somewhat cruising in their run chase and Kooringal captain Sam Gainsford revealed that there was a few nervous moments as the game neared it's conclusion.
"For us it was obviously very tight," Gainsford said.
"It was one of those things where you sort of never know what's going to happen.
"They have a pretty good bowling unit and they could've easily got a few wickets especially Zach Starr there at the end.
"We had a lot of faith in him because he'd been in that situation before and produced the goods but you never know.
"We were on the edge of our seats but we were quietly confident with Zach and Macgregor (Hanigan) knowing what he did in the first game that he's seeing them well.
"We were just stoked and winning a close game like that is always nice at the start of the year."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The Colts went down to Wagga RSL in their opening round fixture and Gainsford said it was good for his side to respond with a victory against a competitive Bulls outfit.
"Yeah definitely it was great," he said.
"Considering our start against RSL it was up to us how we bounced back against Lake Albert.
"I was very happy with how the boys responded to the first week.
"Getting a win under our belt, you never know when the first win is going to come so I was very happy to get it yesterday."
Lake Albert won the toss and elected to bat posting a relatively strong total of 8-133 which was largely set up by Stephan Gill (52) while Starr (2-10) and Gainsford (2-25) were the best of the Colts' bowlers.
Gainsford said he was happy overall with their efforts with the ball considering the difficult conditions they had to face.
"It was very similar conditions to our first round with the wind," he said.
"Our bowling unit we did talk a lot during the week about we'd go about it if we were put in those conditions.
"Two weeks in a row that's happened and I was really happy as we probably bowled a lot smarter with the conditions.
"Especially with the blokes bowling with the breeze which was actually quite heavy.
"To their credit Lake Albert batted really well to get that score and they used the conditions.
"I'm definitely happy with our bowling and fielding performance yesterday."
Shaun Smith (37) performed strongly at the top of the order for the Colts in their run chase while Hanigan finished with a pivotal 13no off just four deliveries at the conclusion of the innings which helped Kooringal sneak home.
Connor Bock was the pick of the Bulls bowlers finishing with figures of 3-30 as he continued his solid start to the season for Lake Albert.
Kooringal 5-137 (S Smith 37, Z Starr 36no; C Bock 3-30) d Lake Albert 8-133 (S Gill 52, I Cooper 20; Z Starr 2-10, S Gainsford 2-25)
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.