Glenledi Elvis extends perfect record in rich final

Glenledi Elvis made it three wins from as many starts with another impressive display.
After winning his first race in New Zealand, the four-year-old had it a hat-trick after backing up his heat success in the SJC Contracting Final at West Wyalong.
Reinsman Blake Jones was impressed with his 10.7-metre victory on Friday.
Jones was worried how he would begin from barrier one, but he was able to lead all the way.
"He got off the arm really good and once he held the front I always knew he would be hard to round up from there," Jones said.
"That's the way it went. We rolled along, made them chase us and he went good."
Jones is now looking to head to the Griffith Pacers Cup next month.
After sharply rising in grade, he expects it should suit.
Jones and new wife Ellen also made it back-to-back wins with Alta William.
The Narrandera reinsman also won with Moneys On Matilda for Canberra trainer Mark Fletcher.
However he had to settle for third in the West Wyalong Pacers Cup.
Terryrama stormed over the top of his rivals to win the main feature by 7.5 metres.
After racing without cover for most of the 2570 metres, Jones was pleased with his performance.
"I was rapt with him," he said.
"He's probably not a death seat horse but it was just the way the race panned out.
"The start probably didn't help us too much as I didn't think it was going to be a start and I don't think the driver in front of me thought it was going to be a start but that's the way it goes.
"He still had his chance, albeit not the way we really wanted to drive him before the race."
Jones expects this year's Regional Championship winner will do most of his racing at metropolitan level from now on.
Meanwhile Eye Keep Smiling dominated her rivals to book her place in the three-year-old fillies NSW Breeders Challenge Final.
After racing without cover, the filly owned and bred by Young's Jackie Gibson, clocked a mile rate of 1:49.9, which is just outside the Australasian record.
Most Triumphant also qualified for the $150,000 group one final for Euroley combination David Kennedy and Jackson Painting after finishing fourth in the same semi-final.
Wagga trainer Brett Woodhouse also qualified Captains Catch for the three-year-old colts and geldings heat after finishing fourth in his heat.
Our Ultimate Skeeta also qualified for the four-year-old entires and geldings final with a fifth in his semi-final in his first start for Luke Mulley.
