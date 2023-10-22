An outstanding 120-run partnership from Aaron Maxwell and Hugh Jenkins led Wagga City to an impressive 49-run victory over Wagga RSL.
Winning the toss and electing to bat, Cats openers Maxwell (89) and Jenkins (44) put on a strong opening stand which saw Wagga City post a very competitive total of 4-178 off their 20 overs.
Some disciplined bowling from Gus Coles (2-14) and Finn Jenkins (2-26) then kept the Bulldogs in line as they got themselves to 8-129 in reply at McPherson Oval.
The victory sees the Cats improve their record to 2-0 to start the season and Wagga City captain-coach Josh Thompson said the win was most definitely set up by Maxwell and Jenkins at the top of the order.
"Yeah it was good," Thompson said.
"Obviously it helps when your two opening batsman put on a 100-run partnership.
"I think in most games in a T20 and your openers put on a 100 you're going to win them most of the time.
"It was a really good day for Hughy, obviously with having a year off it was good for him to spend some time in the middle and he played some great sweep shots and shots over cover.
"He really took the game on so it was good for him and then Aaron hit the ball fantastic.
"He got given a life early on but he capitalised on it with 89 and he didn't really mishit a ball which was good."
Chasing just shy of 180 for victory, the Bulldogs found themselves on the back foot reasonably early sitting at 4-48.
Tim Cameron (46) and RSL captain-coach Sam Perry (17) put on a little bit of stand, however the Bulldogs were well limited by a strong Cats bowling outfit.
Thompson was proud of the bowling effort and noted that the scoreboard pressure had definitely given his side the upper hand.
"I think it's always going to be hard for the team batting second as there's pressure on them looking up at the scoreboard to chase 178," he said.
"They had to get going straight away and that's always going to bring a chance.
"Ethan (Bartlett) was hitting the ball in the middle so it was good to see him nick up and go back, we sort of thought that we were a massive chance when he was walking back.
"The boys bowled well, it was a great effort."
Bartlett (18) blasted RSL to victory the week prior against Kooringal however he wasn't able to complete his heroics after being caught off the bowling of Louis Grigg.
Thompson said it was good to dismiss Bartlett so early in the innings and praised Grigg for his composure after being hit for a few early boundaries.
"Yeah it was great," he said.
"It was a credit to Louis, Ethan sort of made his presence known when he was bowling but it was good.
"Louis just stuck to his length and kept going back and it was good to see him go."
The Cats sit by themselves on top of the Wagga Cricket ladder following round two and Thompson was pleased with the early efforts on his young side.
"The boys have been fantastic and we are stoked to get the two wins with such a young side," he said.
"There's going to be ebbs and flows in the season so we will just enjoy the wins that we are notching up at the moment.
"We will just take it week by week but it's been good."
Wagga City 4-178 (A Maxwell 89, H Jenkins 44; S Perry 2-39) d Wagga RSL 8-129 (T Cameron 46, E Bartlett 18; G Coles 2-14, F Jenkins 2-26)
