One of Wagga's most promising young basketball talents is excited about his selection in a high performance program run by Basketball NSW.
The State Performance Program (SPP) was created to assist in developing and preparing young athletes who could potentially represent New South Wales at the national championships.
At just 13 years of age, Lado Kuron's selection in the under 16's program is a remarkable feat and one that he is very excited about.
"I'm pretty excited that I made the squad and I can be a part of it," Kuron said.
"This is my first time being a part of the SPP but I've made the rep Wagga team since 2017."
The program has involved some early morning training while Kuron said they also have two upcoming camps in the next month.
"Every morning on Wednesday's from 6.15 to 7.30 we go for training," he said.
"On November 19 we have a camp in Albury and then we've got another one on December 10-12 in Sydney."
Despite having only started high school at the start of the year, Kuron is hopeful of fulfilling his potential and playing at the highest level possible.
"I believe this program will give me a path to become a professional basketball player," he said.
Standing at six foot six, Kuron is no stranger to playing against older kids having made his first under 12's representative team when he was just eight years old.
Despite battling against players three years older than him in the SPP, Kuron said he didn't really hold any concerns about going up against them.
"Not really because I'm pretty used to them," he said.
"There are different sized people from different towns such as Illawarra and Canberra."
Kuron is also not the only basketball player in his family, with his older brother Loro currently playing with Albury Bandits in the NBL1 Youth Competition while his younger brother and sister also play in Wagga.
While having a profound impact on the court with his skills, Kuron also said that being a good sportsman was also a key part of how he plays.
"I'm probably a player that helps other teams," he said.
"If a player on the different team gets injured then I'll probably help them up and be a helpful sportsman."
While happy with his overall development, Kuron noted there are still some aspects of his game that he needs to work on.
"Probably my attack to the basket," he said.
"It's been a little bit off since my knee injury so I'll see if I can fix that up and try and get better."
