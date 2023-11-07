Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson is confident that preparations ahead of next season are going well despite the departure of a couple of senior players.
Jim Quinn Medal winner Jock Cornell headlines the list of departures while assistant coach Dylan Morton, Brady Morton and Jeremy Piercy have also been confirmed elsewhere for 2024.
Stephenson noted the departure of the quartet but believed things were still tracking well for next season.
"Yeah it's not too bad," Stephenson said.
"Obviously it's been in the paper the last couple of weeks that we've had a few guys move on from the footy club for a number of different reasons.
"In saying that, we are pretty happy and satisfied with our younger brigade coming through.
"Then in terms of recruiting I suppose the focus is trying to put a few more seasoned senior footballers around those guys.
"But they are all committed, they are all eager to be there next year and we are looking forward to it."
Cornell and Brady Morton finished first and second in the Tigers best and fairest, while Piercy was named best first year player after a stellar season.
While noting that the departing group leave a hole in the Tigers side, Stephenson said that he was confident they could cover their loss.
"Yeah I am," he said.
"But Jock is going to be a really hard one to cover with what he provided through the year and the way he goes about his footy as well.
"We do lose a couple of more senior types but in saying that I think one of the exciting things is our young guys coming through.
"You see what a side like Griffith have done this year with a really young squad, so there is a little bit in that where we can look at that as a bit of motivation.
"Hopefully those young guys can potentially put a stamp on a senior spot for themselves and play some good footy."
Stephenson said the club was still a few weeks off from announcing some recruits for next year but admitted he was happy with how talks were progressing.
"Yeah it's going okay," he said.
"At this stage we've got a couple back in which more will be confirmed over the coming weeks which is good.
"We are always chasing a few as is every club at this stage of the year and we are keeping an ear to the ground to what's out there.
"It looks like there are a few coming in and a few going out so we will just have to wait and see."
Although they haven't yet locked away any new recruits for next season, Stephenson said he had an idea of what they were trying to acquire.
"Obviously a ruckman which we think we've got that sorted," he said.
"Key position players in general they are pretty hard to find and I think a lot of clubs would be on the hunt for a couple of key position players.
"We are looking at that as well."
