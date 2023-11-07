TWO-time winner Mick Hazell has established a big lead early in the club championships at Wagga City Golf Club.
Hazell shot an opening round 75 on Saturday to set up an early seven-shot lead.
Lex Broadman leads the chasing pack after a round of 82 to begin the championships, with Warren Lynch (84), Peter Conlan (86) and Roman Adamcevic (88) rounding out the top five.
Hazell, a regular contender for the title at Wagga City, was happy with his start to the tournament.
"Yeah I'm happy. I left a few out there, which is a bit disappointing but when you've got a lead you can't complain," Hazell said.
The second round of the championships will take place on Saturday, with the final two days to be held over the weekend of November 18-19.
After wins in 2017 and 2019, Hazell won't be changing his approach as he strives for a third club title.
MORE SPORT NEWS
"I don't change anything. Go in and take it as you hit it and see what happens," Hazell said of his approach from here.
"Try to limit the mistakes, that's about all."
It is a new-look field at Wagga City this year.
Defending champion Heath Russell has moved to Wagga Country Club, as has last year's runner up Jack Kalis.
"We've lost a few players out to the Country Club," Hazell said.
"They've got out mates out there and want to play on the better course I suppose.
"I haven't really got anyone there to really put the pressure on me but anything can happen in golf.
"You've still got to try and perform. You can't just go in thinking you've got it won."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.