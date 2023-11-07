Gilchrist back with Temora after outstanding inaugural season

Michael Gilchrist loved his first season as Temora's women's football coach.
So much so, he said the club couldn't make him leave if they tried.
Leading the club to a finals berth in their first season, Gilchrist well earned his stripes, and is hoping for another season of good football in 2024.
Now a month into their pre-season training, Gilchrist said he's had good numbers and strong interest in the team after last year's success.
"We've got a lot of interest off the back of last year," Gilchrist said.
"We've got a fair few girls returning, we're going to lose a few because it looks like the Northern Jets might get up, but we've got a fair few returning and a lot that are interested after last year.
"Training's been good so far."
With no hard feelings towards those heading over to Northern Jets, Gilchrist said he's glad they can now play for their 'home' club.
He's in full support of getting players into the game wherever they can.
"I'm happy for Northern Jets, that'd be great if they can get a side up and running, keep the local rivalry going," he said.
"As far as I'm concerned, the more the merrier, the more teams, the more girls are playing footy, and the better off it'll be."
While Kangaroos will lose a few, he said they've also picked up some strong players throughout the off-season.
Following a ruptured achilles, last year's standout Chelsea Walker won't be available for the full season but Gilchrist said her absence will give opportunity for players to step up into an important role.
Meanwhile, he's hoping to lock down rugby player Jamila Piercy and 2020 Southern NSW Women's League player of the year Jordan Barrett, who have both attended training sessions.
This will also be the first season the senior side will welcome players who have aged out of their junior program.
"I think they'll slot in pretty comfortably," Gilchrist said.
"They've got the advantage of having played for a few years, whereas most of our girls last year hadn't really played footy much.
"They slotted into preseason no worries, their skills are good, they know what they're doing, I think they're going to be a huge boost for us."
Making it to week one of finals last season, Gilchrist said his goal remains the same, to play as many games of football as possible.
Losing out to eventual premiers Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, he admitted the Lions are a step ahead of the rest of the competition.
"Ganmain are the yard stick, we've got a lot of improving we need to do," he said.
"I think the big thing with them is their physicality, they are really physical, they attack the footy hard and if you get, you know you're going to get hit pretty quick.
"That's one of our focuses for preseason, is getting used to that physical contact, we spent a lot of time last season just getting people's skills up to scratch, learning to kick, mark, and handpass.
"We've tried to hit the ground running this year and giving a few lessons on performing their skills knowing that there's physical contact around, and I also want to get speed in our ball movement.
"We're trying to do more game sense stuff."
With the season due to begin in February, Gilchrist said it's hard to know exactly what his side will look like post-Christmas.
He's hopeful to have a better idea of who will definitely play in the next six weeks.
