The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Gilchrist back with Temora after outstanding inaugural season

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
November 7 2023 - 3:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Gilchrist watches his side during their first finals appearance in March, 2023. Picture by Madeline Begley
Michael Gilchrist watches his side during their first finals appearance in March, 2023. Picture by Madeline Begley

Michael Gilchrist loved his first season as Temora's women's football coach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.