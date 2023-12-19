Coolamon and Lavington reach agreement in Oosterhoff contract dispute

COOLAMON have made the decision to release contracted best and fairest winner Tim Oosterhoff to Ovens and Murray League club Lavington.
The Hoppers held discussions over the weekend in regards to the Oosterhoff contract dispute and decided it was best for the club to move forward without the wantaway spearhead.
Oosterhoff was the first player to re-sign for 2024 at Coolamon back in July and went on to capture the club's best and fairest in his first season this year.
But post-season he received strong interest from Lavington and moved to the border for employment.
He ultimately requested a release from Coolamon and began training with Lavington.
Coolamon stood firm initially but have now decided to grant Oosterhoff his wish and release him from the contract.
"I guess that after everything that's unfolded with the situation around him, we've had a discussion about it and as a club we've decided to release him and move on," Coolamon official Mitch Robinson said.
"We want to concentrate on the players that want to be at the club and that's the main reason for it."
Oosterhoff's departure continues a tough off-season for the Hoppers.
The imposing key forward is the 16th senior player to depart Kindra Park since their exit from the Riverina League finals series in the opening week.
But new senior coach Gavin McMahon has maintained he wants 'team-first' players at the club for their 2024 campaign, footballers that want to be there.
With Oosterhoff maintaining his desire to play at Lavington, Coolamon have decided to move on.
Oosterhoff signs off at Coolamon, having kicked 58 goals from 17 appearances on his way to a best and fairest after arriving with a big reputation from Killarney Vale.
Lavington, who have been unapologetic throughout the pursuit of Oosterhoff, did not respond to The Daily Advertiser on Tuesday in regards to Coolamon's decision to release him.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.