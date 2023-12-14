'Anyone can read through that dribble': Hoppers not budging on player tug-of-war

COOLAMON have not changed their position in relation to best and fairest winner Tim Oosterhoff.
It was revealed last week that Oosterhoff has been training with Ovens and Murray League club Lavington despite re-signing with Coolamon in July.
Lavington confirmed their interest in Oosterhoff last week, citing 'career opportunities' in Albury-Wodonga as the reason he should be cleared from the Hoppers.
Coolamon coach Gavin McMahon said the club's position had not changed in the past week.
"From the club's position, no, nothing's changed at this point," McMahon said.
"He's still a required player and we'll hold that position."
Lavington football manager Graham Hart said last week that it was important to 'put some context around relationship and career opportunities' in the Oosterhoff situation, as the Panthers confirmed their desire to have him at the club in 2024.
Oosterhoff has recently relocated to the border to live and work.
Hart also compared the Oosterhoff situation to Ewan Mackinlay's decision to leave the Panthers for an opportunity at South Australian National Football League (SANFL) level.
Mackinlay is contracted to Lavington but leaves with the club's blessing.
But McMahon believes most football people can see what Lavington have done.
"Their stuff was effectively the appropriate dribble we would expect out of them when you've done the wrong thing," he said.
"What else do you do?
"Anyone involved in football can read through that dribble."
The ball is now in Lavington's court, with the club expected to lodge a clearance for Oosterhoff in the new year, which will be denied by Coolamon due to him being a contracted player.
Three denied clearances and the case will go to the AFL NSW-ACT tribunal.
