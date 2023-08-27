A late goal to Dan Frawley guided Collingullie-Glenfield Park to a thrilling four-point win over Coolamon in the Riverina League elimination final at Robertson Oval.
Trailing by two points heading into red time, Frawley managed to give the Demons back the lead as the game entered it's final minutes.
From there it was the efforts of the back six who won Collingullie the game with Harry Radley in particular having some huge individual moments late in the contest.
It was a thrilling finish and Demons coach Nick Perryman was so proud of the effort of his side who managed to set up a semi final clash against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong next weekend.
"I'm just happy to get the win and be able to go to next week," Perryman said.
"It was a great contest, Coolamon really turned up though and that's the toughest game we've played all year by far.
"I'm just so happy that we can go again next week."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
After Frawley's goal, Perryman admitted that he knew the Hoppers would be returning serve and said the focus was just on holding them out.
"It was a hard battle and we knew Coolamon was going to come again we just needed to hold up," he said.
"We held up pretty well and got a bit lucky at times but that's finals.
"I probably thought overall they could've even been the better side today to be honest.
"We had a good patch in the third quarter but we just couldn't quite put it on the scoreboard.
"But we are going to learn a lot from today I think, finals experience is hard to come by and we are going to learn a lot and we are going to change a few things I think.
"But I'm very happy to be able to play next week."
After kicking the opening goal of the game through Kane Flack, the Demons then conceded the next two and were a bit fortunate to head into quarter time only nine points adrift after being outplayed in the first term by a hungrier Hoppers outfit.
The Demons then hit the lead early in the second term after back-to-back goals before the Hoppers hit back through Bailey Wood and Nick Pleming to head into halftime up by five points.
Inaccuracy plagued both sides in the third quarter as neither team could make the most of their opportunities up forward.
Allister Clarke had got the Hoppers out to a 12-point lead early in the term however the Demons then rallied late kicking three of the next four to head into the final change with a two-point lead.
Joe Perryman got the Demons off to the perfect start kicking the opening goal of the final quarter within the first minute.
The two sides then traded goals before Frawley's sealer guided the Demons to a 9.14 (68) to 8.16 (64) win over the Hoppers.
Radley was outstanding all day down back for the Demons as was James Pope who had the difficult job of playing on Tim Oosterhoff.
Perryman was proud of the efforts of Radley and noted the pair worked extremely hard all day and did well to nullify what is a dangerous Coolamon forward line.
"Yeah he was massive," he said.
"He had a great game and he held up really strong, he's a great competitor and he's a natural back man.
"I thought him and Popey were great all day, they had some really good looks on goal I thought and they just held strong for us which was great.
"I'm really happy with both of their games."
Fergus Inglis, Steven Jolliffe and Thomas Howard were also outstanding for the Demons while Frawley and Sam Stening both finished with two goals.
Full Time
Collingullie GP 1.2 2.6 6.13 9.14 (68)
Coolamon 2.5 4.5 6.11 8.16 (64)
GOALS: Collingullie GP: S.Stening 2, D.Frawley 2, K.Flack 1, J.Perryman 1, E.Perryman 1, F.Inglis 1, T.Howard 1; Coolamon: S.Darcy 2, B.Glyde 1, A.Clarke 1, C.Mattingly 1, B.Wood 1, T.Oosterhoff 1, N.Pleming 1
BEST: Collingullie GP: F.Inglis, S.Jolliffe, H.Radley, T.Howard, M.Inglis, K.Flack; Coolamon: B.Glyde, J.Maslin, M.McGowan, B.Wood, A.Clarke, C.Mattingly
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.