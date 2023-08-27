The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Three goals to two in the last quarter guided Collingullie-Glenfield Park to a four-point win over Coolamon

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 27 2023 - 6:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Collingullie-Glenfield Park defender Harry Radley looks to spoil the marking attempt of Coolamon's Jerry Maslin during the Riverina League elimination final at Robertson Oval. Picture by Les Smith
Collingullie-Glenfield Park defender Harry Radley looks to spoil the marking attempt of Coolamon's Jerry Maslin during the Riverina League elimination final at Robertson Oval. Picture by Les Smith

A late goal to Dan Frawley guided Collingullie-Glenfield Park to a thrilling four-point win over Coolamon in the Riverina League elimination final at Robertson Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.