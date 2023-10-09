COOLAMON spearhead Tim Oosterhoff capped off a fine first season for the Hoppers with a best and fairest win.
Oosterhoff was crowned Coolamon's best and fairest at the club's presentation night at Coolamon Sport & Recreation Club on Friday.
Oosterhoff finished just ahead of Coolamon youngster Braeden Glyde, with Cooper McKelvie, Max Hillier and Aiden Macauley rounding out the top five.
Arriving from Black Diamond League club Killarney Vale with big raps, Oosterhoff kicked 58 goals from 17 appearances this season for Coolamon.
Oosterhoff was pleased to take out the award in what he says has been an enjoyable shift to Coolamon.
"I couldn't have done it without my teammates feeding it down my throat every week, that was the first part, taking the field with them is what I enjoyed most about it," Oosterhoff said.
"Everyone's made me feel welcome from day dot. I've fit right in, it's been really good that they've all welcomed me in."
Already re-signed for next year, Oosterhoff is looking forward to a second season at Kindra Park under new coach Gavin McMahon.
MORE SPORT NEWS
"It should be good," he said.
"A change of scenery, a change of coaching so we'll see what's in store for us next year."
While Oosterhoff spent time some time in the ruck this year, he's keen to stay deep in attack next season.
"That's where I do my best work, I believe," he said.
Max Hiller took out Coolamon's most consistent award, while Matt McGowan took out best in finals. Cooper McKelvie picked up coach's award, while Paddy Bray got best team man.
Reilly Mitchell took out Coolamon's reserve grade best and fairest, while Oscar Perrot took out the under 17s.
In netball, Amy Belfanti won Coolamon's A grade best and fairest, from Jordan Barrett. Hoppers coach Sarah Hillier won player's player and best in finals.
Brookie Dickie (A reserve), Ruby Vonarx (B grade), Anna Macauley (C grade) and Chloe Armstrong (under 17s) took out the lower grade netball best and fairests.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.