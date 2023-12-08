Lavington cite 'career opportunities' as driving force behind Oosterhoff move

Lavington football manager Graham Hart says following his career path is one of the reasons contracted Coolamon star Tim Oosterhoff is looking to join the Ovens and Murray club.
Coolamon's reigning best and fairest is now living and working on the border. He is a qualified draftsperson.
McMahon played alongside Hart as a star at Lavington in the mid to late-1990s, but still expressed disappointment with his former club.
"Absolutely. For a community football club to not respect the contract process is pretty disappointing," he said.
And Hart admits he feels for his former team-mate and his club.
"We can understand why Coolamon is disappointed to have a player of Tim's calibre wanting to leave the club," he offered.
"But it's important to put some context around relationship and career opportunities, which are now based in Albury-Wodonga and the driving force behind his decision.
"Aspects like family, relationships and employment all take precedence."
Hart admits the Panthers could have, potentially, found themselves in a similar situation to Coolamon.
"We're on both sides of the fence, right now," he explained.
"Ewan Mackinlay is contracted to 'Lavi' footy club, he had an outstanding season and attracted interest from multiple SANFL clubs and he's made the decision to go to North Adelaide and test himself at that higher level competition.
"We haven't even discussed with him the fact he's got a contract with us.
"We send him off with our best wishes and full support to do the best for himself, that's the way our club approaches it.
"I would expect Ewan, in his time in the SANFL, will only say positive things about the 'Lavi' footy club."
