Black Diamond League best and fairest winner Tim Oosterhoff will join Coolamon next season

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 24 2022 - 5:00pm
Tim Oosterhoff will join the Hoppers next year. Picture from Newcastle Herald

Coolamon has signed Tim Oosterhoff for next season.

