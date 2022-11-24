Coolamon has signed Tim Oosterhoff for next season.
Oosterhoff is coming off a breakthrough season that included a second Black Diamond League best and fairest and a premiership with Killarney Vale.
A dominant forward, Oosterhoff booted 101 goals this season for the Bombers that including three hauls of 10 or more.
Coolamon coach Jake Barrett was thrilled to get Oosterhoff on board, with it adding to the recent announcement of young gun Charlie McCormack.
"It's really good for the club," Barrett said.
"Adding a bit of timber to our side is what we were really looking for heading into next year and I think they are going to complement each other down there pretty well.
"I don't think we will get Charlie for too many games because hopefully he's tied up with the Allies and all his Giants Academy stuff.
"But in terms of Tim, it's a huge signing for our club and it just gives us flexibility now in terms of the way we want to set up our team next year and obviously he's going to have a big role in that."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
While dominant as a forward, Oosterhoff also has the ability to play in the ruck with him claiming the Black Diamond League best and fairest in 2018 while playing in the position.
Barrett said they had discussed the possibility of using Oosterhoff in the ruck, but would mainly be keeping him up forward.
"We did discuss that when he came down to see if he could help chop in the ruck when we needing him to," he said.
"But I think we will leave him forward as much as we can as that's his strong suit there, but he has also won a league b&f playing ruck as well.
"So he can play both positions pretty well by the sounds of it and when we need him to chop in it's going to be a great chop out for us."
Barrett was also looking forward to a bit more flexibility up forward with the addition of Oosterhoff helping to relieve some pressure off of Joe Redfern.
"Joe cops a lot of attention every year," he said.
"I know we've got Jerry Maslin and Sykesy (Jeremy Sykes) down there that provided a fair few goals this year, but being as tall as Joey is, he always cops the most attention.
"Now bringing Tim down there, it just gives us more flexibility and makes it harder for teams to work out their match-ups and who to put on who."
While not expecting to him to play a whole heap of Riverina League football next year, Barrett was also very excited to get McCormack on board for next season.
"There's a video of him on the AFL Riverina site taking a great leaping grab," he said.
"It just shows the kind of athlete he is and it probably gives us some x-factor up front.
"He's very wiry and he has a great leap and great hands and we are really looking forward to seeing what he can bring.
"But I don't want to put too much pressure on him as he's a young fella and we just want him to come and enjoy his footy when he can and help him along his journey."
With the club already having welcomed back Max Hillier, Barrett said the group was looking forward to getting back into training after a disappointing preliminary final exit against Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
Oosterhoff is expected to relocate to the area early in the new year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.