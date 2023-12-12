Collins only confirmed departure as Thunder looks to build on finals finish

Albury are hoping consistency will be a big boost for them.
While the Thunder are still on the lookout for some new players, little turnover is expected from their squad in 2024.
It's a big change to their build up to this season, where they finished in fifth position.
At this stage Sam Collins is the only confirmed departure.
The firebrand is moving to Adelaide and will leave a hole in Albury's forward pack.
President Herb Stratton is disappointed to see him go.
"We knew he had to go last year and just like everyone now you have to replace them," Stratton said.
"It's going to be hard work but we will get there."
However the Thunder have been boosted with Isaac Carpenter set to remain on the border for another season.
The imposing second rower made a big impact for the club this season.
He was set to leave next year but with his move with the army deferred he will remain with the Thunder.
Stratton is thrilled to have his services again.
"He was supposed to go next month but they've deferred him for 12 months," he said.
"It's a big plus and he absolutely loves it here."
After signing on as coach for two seasons, Justin Carney is planning on having a bigger role as a player next year.
The former NRL and Super League player made a big difference off the field in 2023 however he was limited in his role on it.
He missed half the season through suspension stemming from an incident in round one.
After making a return to playing, Carney also struggled with a number of injury concerns.
"The coach wants to have a fair dinkum year, which I think is a big bonus," Stratton said.
"He's lost quite a few kilos and doing a bit extra so that's a help."
Albury just snuck into fifth place despite having less wins than Gundagai due to the uneven amount of byes in the competition this year.
That has been rectified with clubs voting in a full home and away draw.
Stratton believes it is the best approach.
He hopes having so many of this year's time still in the fold will be a big benefit for the club.
"I think we will be pretty strong," Stratton said.
"As we said it was a rebuilding year and now we want to go a bit further.
"We're talking to a few blokes."
