Justin Carney to miss half the season as Thunder accept penalties

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated April 20 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 5:00pm
Albury coach Justin Carney, pictured in the middle, will miss six games after pleading guilty to re-entering the field of play on Sunday. Picture by James Wiltshire
New Albury coach Justin Carney will miss half the season after accepting his penalty following the fiery clash against Tumut on Sunday.

Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

