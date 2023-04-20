TEMORA coach Jimmy Kennedy expects a strong response from his group against East Wagga-Kooringal on Saturday.
The Kangaroos were given a lesson at home last week when The Rock-Yerong Creek trounced them by 90 points.
Kennedy concedes Temora 'didn't turn up with the right attitude' and paid the price against a rampant Magpies outfit.
He expects big improvement when they welcome the Hawks to Nixon Park on Saturday.
"(TRYC) were well-drilled, well-structured and we just didn't turn up with the right attitude," Kennedy said.
"We're working on a few things and I'm pretty confident we'll respond this weekend.
"I'm just looking for a response, a better effort, this weekend but The Rock were well-structured and well-drilled."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Kennedy doesn't expect much change in personnel with Tim Shea (hamstring), Brayden Burgess (knee) and Michael Cooke (cheekbone) all still sidelined.
Key midfielder Will Reinhold could join that list given he is suspected to be doubtful with a shoulder injury.
He is keen to bring back some experience however with the likes of Brad Moye, Rob Grant, Chris Stacey, Liam Pattison and Jake Wooden all starring in reserve grade over the opening two rounds.
"A few of the boys like Rexy (Stacey) and Brad Moye are just starting to play in the twos and looking good so hopefully I can start picking those boys soon," he said.
"They didn't do much (pre-season training) because of their bodies and are now trying to work their way into the year now.
"Hopefully I'm going to call upon them soon. Yes they are (in my plans)."
Nick Hull is expected back for East Wagga-Kooringal this week and that is something Temora are bracing for.
Kennedy revealed they are set to move Jack Cullen into the ruck on Saturday to best try and negate the impact of Hull.
"I'll start Cull in the ruck, he should be at least be able to compete with Hull because he'll be a bring presence in there," Kennedy said.
Kennedy, while new to the Farrer League, has respect for what the Hawks are likely to bring to the table.
"They're looking alright," he said.
"Obviously it's hard to tell how they're exactly shaping up because I know North Wagga are struggling a little bit but I think they'll be pretty good.
"Hardy is a good coach and he'll have them well-drilled so I'm expecting another tough challenge. They've still got a pretty good team on paper."
The Hawks clash is the middle of a big three-week stretch for Temora, all at home, that started with TRYC and finishes with Northern Jets.
"We've got a few big games. The Rock, East Wagga and then the Jets," he said.
"I'd rather that though, play the good teams early, it gives us something to work on and they set the standard for us, that's the level we've got to get to."
