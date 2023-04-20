The Daily Advertiser
Colingullie-Glenfield Park's Kane Flack is predicting that his side is in for a tough challenge when they host Turvey Park on Saturday

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 20 2023 - 2:00pm
Kane Flack is looking forward to what should be a close contest against Turvey Park this weekend. Picture by Madeline Begley
After claiming a strong win in his Collingullie-Glenfield Park debut, Kane Flack now has his eyes set on an interesting clash against Turvey Park on Saturday.

