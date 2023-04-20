After claiming a strong win in his Collingullie-Glenfield Park debut, Kane Flack now has his eyes set on an interesting clash against Turvey Park on Saturday.
Flack impressed on his Demons debut alongside fellow recruits Fergus Inglis and Brodi Williams and said that he was looking forward to going up against the Bulldogs at Crossroads Oval.
"Yeah I am and I think all the boys are to be honest," Flack said.
"It's our first home game for the year and we have got a few new players to the club this year as well and it's the first home game for us in general.
"It will be a big game and obviously Turvey Park will be a very strong outfit and we will have to be at our best to get the win.
"But I think if we do everything right, we can hopefully get the win."
Flack has slotted in well to the Demons side and is playing a similar role to what he was at North Wagga where he rotated through the midfield while also playing up forward.
He's enjoying the role and also working alongside the strong midfield group at the Demons that includes Matt Klemke, Nick Perryman and Steve Jolliffe.
"It's very similar," Flack said.
"Just up forward and swapping in the midfield, so a very similar role as what I was doing at North Wagga.
"We've got lots of quality footballers going through the midfield there and all the boys are pretty keen and ready to rip in this weekend."
The clash in the middle of the ground is an intriguing one on paper after the Bulldogs on-ball group of Luke Fellows, Cal Dooley and Ethan Weidemann were exceptional in their big win against Wagga Tigers.
Flack was looking forward to the contest and said that both sides would be evenly matched all over the ground.
"Yeah it will and not just in the midfield," he said.
"I think it will be a good battle all over the ground, they have obviously got quality players everywhere and so do we.
"I think everyone is expecting a really good battle and it will be interesting."
After putting Narrandera to the sword in round one, Flack believed getting the football basics right would go a long way in helping the Demons claim the four points on Saturday.
"To be honest I think it's just doing the simple things right," he said.
"We've had a long pre-season and we've just been working on being clean over the footy, getting that first touch and our skills have to be on.
"So I'd say just do the simple things and hopefully everything else will sort itself out if we do them right."
After making the switch across from the Saints over the off-season, Flack said it was good to have his first game in red and white with the win an added bonus.
"It was unreal," he said.
"We obviously had a strong win, so I loved it."
Flack was also happy to have such a strong performance in round one, as the Demons showed no signs of rust as they put together a mammoth score of 29.20 (194) against the Eagles.
"It was obviously pleasing to have a win like that in round one," he said.
"You are always a bit nervous going into round one as you don't know how it's going to pan out.
"But we were by no means perfect, we've still got a lot to improve on and we took a lot out of it.
"Hopefully we can take that into this weekend."
Fellow recruit Sam Durnan will also be free to play against the Bulldogs after accepting an early guilty plea for engaging in rough conduct against the Eagles.
