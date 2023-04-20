New-look Young outfit ready to start campaign

After the bye to start the Group Nine season, the new-look Young outfit are ready to get into action.
The Cherrypickers have had a busy pre-season, highlighted by success in the West Wyalong Knockout, with a number of new faces arriving at the club.
There's only five starters from last year's grand final side that will line up to take on Kangaroos at Alfred Oval on Sunday.
Young have lost plenty of talent from the team that went down to Gundagai last season, however captain-coach Nick Cornish is happy with how the team shapes up as they look to go one better.
However he is wary it might take them some time with so many new faces.
"This is the first time we've been able to field everyone at the same time," Cornish said.
"It will be good to see.
"We've had West Wyalong and a couple of trials but this is the first time we've had a full hit out as a full team.
"We're a bit more of a newer side still building combinations and more games are going to benefit us."
Kangaroos head into the clash coming off a big win over Gundagai to start the season.
The two clubs faced off in the West Wyalong Knockout final but Cornish is expecting a lot more from their Wagga rivals this time around, especially with the benefit of their round one win.
"Obviously Kangaroos have a lot better side than what we faced at West Wyalong," he said.
"I think it will be a very good indication to see where we are at heading into the season."
Cornish is one of the five starters from Young's first grand final appearance since 1998 returning to start the season, alongside centre Harry Fitzpatrick and forwards Josh Ayers, Jayke Hogan and Jesse Corcoran.
However Jake Walker and Jonah Latu both played off the bench in last year's grand final but have found themselves in the starting team on Sunday while fullback Nic Hall missed the back end of last season through injury.
Young have shown they've got plenty of points in them throughout the pre-season however Cornish is hoping to see a better defensive effort to start their campaign.
"I don't want to leak as many points as we have been in the trials," he said.
"We've always been a side that can score points and I'd like to think we still are, but I would like to see us defend, play 80 minutes and for our middles to really scramble and do a job.
"We need to learn to complete high and grind games out."
Young are the holders of the Challenge Cup and while there is still hope a sponsor will be found it won't be up for grabs this weekend.
