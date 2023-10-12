The Daily Advertiser
Luke McKay is departing the Eagles to challenge himself in the South Australian National Football League (SANFL)

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 13 2023 - 10:40am
Luke McKay will depart Narrandera after signing with Woodville West Torrens in the SANFL for next year. Picture by Ash Smith
Three-time Narrandera best and fairest winner Luke McKay is departing the Eagles to challenge himself in the South Australian National Football League (SANFL).

