Aaron Gorrell is looking to lead Brothers back into being a competitive first grade outfit.
However he doesn't plan on moving to Wagga to fulfil his new coaching role.
Instead he will remain based in Canberra.
It's something he did in his season in Cooma in 2021 and feels he can make being a travelling coach work again.
"I'll travel," Gorrell said.
"We will train Wednesdays and Fridays so I'll travel out Wednesdays and go back and then stay out here from the Friday until after the game.
"That will give me time to look at some of the juniors and work with them.
"With the way the points system is structured it's pretty important to have a good junior base and have them coming through and be on that same page so it's not that big jump up into grade.
"We will see how I go with that."
Jarrad Teka also travelled from Canberra to coach Tumut in 2017 while Simon Woolford used similar tactics in his season coaching Kangaroos in 2021 with his family remaining in Wollongong.
Brothers are hoping Gorrell's unveiling can help create plenty of interest to build back their playing ranks.
A lack of numbers was the main reason behind their decision to withdraw from first grade this season.
However they are already well in discussions with a number of players.
"We'll work hard in the next month and hopefully have a few key blokes on board," Gorrell said.
Gorrell is the second Group Nine coach to be locked in for 2024 this week following Tom Giles stepping into the Young captain-coach role vacated by Nick Cornish.
However Tumut, Southcity, Gundagai and Junee are yet to confirm their coaching arrangements.
The Blues will be without co-coach Lachlan Bristow next season, with the Weissel Medal winner already playing in France, while Damion Fraser and Kyle McCarthy have already indicated they won't return to their roles with the Diesels and Bulls respectively.
Temora, Albury and Kangaroos are the only clubs at this stage who will have the same leadership in 2024.
