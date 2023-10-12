The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Matt Stieger and Charlie Pilon turn for home within striking distance of the lead at Wagga Pro-Am

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated October 13 2023 - 9:32am, first published 9:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Stieger will head into the second round just two shots off the lead at the Wagga Pro-Am. Picture by Les Smith
Matt Stieger will head into the second round just two shots off the lead at the Wagga Pro-Am. Picture by Les Smith

LOCAL professional golfers Matt Steiger and Charlie Pilon will head into Friday afternoon as live chances of winning the $50,000 Wagga Pro-Am.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.