LOCAL professional golfers Matt Steiger and Charlie Pilon will head into Friday afternoon as live chances of winning the $50,000 Wagga Pro-Am.
The first round of the Pro-Am was completed at Wagga Country Club on Friday morning after wild weather wreaked havoc on the opening day.
Wagga Country Club and the PGA's decision to persevere on Thursday afternoon paid off as the event will remain a 36-hole event.
Brad Kivimets remained on his overnight score of four under to share the lead with Bryce Hohnen at the completion of the first round.
Stieger was the big mover on Friday morning, moving to two under par and a tie for fourth spot, just two shots off the lead.
Pilon also finished under par with a 71 to be in a share of 10th spot.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Special guest Paul Gow also shot a 71 to be within three of the lead.
Peter Lonard and Wagga product Henry Brind are among six golfers in a share of 17th position at even par.
The afternoon group will now tee off an hour later than originally scheduled at 2pm.
Stieger, Brock Gillard (-3), Hohnen and Kivimets will all tee off from the first hole. It is a shotgun start.
Spectators are encouraged to attend the event on Friday and entry is free.
-4 Bryce Hohnen, Brad Kivimets
-3 Brock Gillard
-2 Ruben Lal, Cameron Kelly, Jack Wilson, Patrick Joseph, Darren Bowman, Matt Stieger
-1 Daniel Gill, Lachlan Aylen, Harry McMillan, Ashley Hall, Charlie Pilon, Alexander Simpson, Paul Gow
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.