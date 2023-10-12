The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

The Wagga Cricket season gets underway this weekend and it looks destined to be a close competition

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 12 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Gainsford will captain Kooringal this season as the Colts look to go one step better in 2023-24 after falling narrowly short of the premiership last season. Picture by Madeline Begley
Sam Gainsford will captain Kooringal this season as the Colts look to go one step better in 2023-24 after falling narrowly short of the premiership last season. Picture by Madeline Begley

The Wagga Cricket season will get underway this weekend and it looks destined to be one of the closest competitions in recent memory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.