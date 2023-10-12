Who are a couple of players to watch this season? - "I think Jed Guthrie is probably just going to take that next step. He's bigger and stronger and he's bowled well for us the last two years, I think he's been a consistent performer and I really think he's going to take his game to a new level this year. The other obvious one is Mac Webster, he's pretty fresh on the scene and only had the one game and bowled quite well in that game. But I do think that he's going to slot in nicely in the top order and probably take a fairly new ball as well, he's going to get plenty of opportunities and he's got a really switched on head on his shoulders so I think he'll do quite well. The only other one is Nathan Cooke, he just keeps improving every year and he's 10 or 12 years into his first grade career so he's just got that knack to be able to just do the right things at the right time of the game."