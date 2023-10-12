The Wagga Cricket season will get underway this weekend and it looks destined to be one of the closest competitions in recent memory.
Kooringal were grand finalists last season and with the addition of Sam Gainsford look to be the early favourites while South Wagga have lost a bit of young talent in Jake Scott and Hayden Watling.
The Blues have however picked up exciting all-rounder Mac Webster while reigning premiers Wagga City look set for what could be a rebuilding year after losing roughly half of their first grade side from last season.
Lake Albert has taken some big steps forward under the guidance of new captain-coach Rob Nicoll and have added Griffith pair Haydn Pascoe and Connor Bock over the off-season.
St Michaels welcomes back a couple of familiar faces in Beck Frostick, Dave Garness and Brendan Gale while they have also added English recruit Ethan Sherriff for the upcoming season.
Wagga RSL had trouble at the top of the order last season putting together winning scores and losing Brad McMillan and Jaison Greer could potentially only add to their woes in the upcoming campaign.
Two weekends of Twenty20 action will open the season before the first round of the one day competition will commence on October 28.
Last season: Runners-up
Coach: Keenan Hanigan
Captain: Sam Gainsford
Gains: Sam Gainsford
Losses: Mat Etchells
Coach's say:
Thoughts on the season ahead - "The boys are really keen to get stuck into it after last year's grand final loss. I think that hunger's back and we've got pretty much a similar side and we just add Sam Gainsford in which is just going to strengthen us. I think the boys are really raring to go and hopefully we can start the season strongly."
Is the list stronger compared to last season? - "I'm going to say yes, because obviously Sam Gainsford is our captain now and he brings a lot of experience and has played high grades in Sydney. He's got a lot of experience and he captained second grade up there before he moved down to Wagga. So I'm going to say yes, I feel like we are in a stronger position plus a few of our younger kids are a year older and ready to go.
Who are a couple of players to watch this season? - "The obvious one is Sam Gainsford our captain, just with his experience but the other two would be the Smith brothers in Alex and Shaun. Alex is our opening batter and he came leaps and bounds last year and did a role at the top of the order and scored three or four 50's last year. So I'm hoping he goes on again and improves then Shaun is obviously our keeper, he's still young and he's in a lot of rep stuff as a junior and he's got high potential. They've both been in our system for the last two years and they are a year older and stronger and more confident."
Verdict: The Colts will head into the upcoming season as deserving favourites after an impressive campaign in 2022-23 which saw them make a grand final appearance. The addition of Sam Gainsford will only strengthen both their batting and bowling stocks while they also have a good mix of youth and experience.
Prediction: Premiers
Last season: Fifth
Coach: Rob Nicoll
Captain: Rob Nicoll
Gains: Rob Nicoll, Tom Doig, Connor Bock, Haydn Pascoe, Stephan Gill
Losses:
Captain-coach's say:
Thoughts on the season ahead - "I think we'll go really well. We are just going to take a really positive approach into each game and not look too far ahead and just play it as it comes. We have got a few young guys in the side and we've got some really good experienced guys and we've also got guys travelling. It will just be managing that throughout the year but I can't see us not doing well. The goal will be to finish in that top four through the regular season and you never know what happens in finals as it's a different game."
How's training been leading up to the season? - "Excellent, we've had a lot of numbers at training and no weather interruptions. Our new nets facility is just outstanding, the new type of synthetic behaves a bit differently to the normal stuff so the preparation for the batters and the bowlers has probably been of the best ones I've had for a while that's for sure."
Who are a couple of players to watch this season? - "Haydn Pascoe definitely, one of our recruits over from Griffith. He's a Riverina opens player, he's a class player and he'll bat in the top order for us all year and I'd expect big things from him throughout the year."
Verdict: New captain-coach Rob Nicoll has got Lake Albert poised to make a return to finals this season after a somewhat disappointing 2022-23 campaign. The Bulls have added a fair bit of first grade depth which is sure to make selection for Nicoll a difficult job throughout the season. Lake Albert should take some steps forward and play finals however they might still be a half a step behind the top sides.
Prediction: Fourth
Last season: Third
Coach: Joel Robinson
Captain: Joel Robinson
Gains: Mac Webster, Lincoln Lauder, Patrick Cooke, Brayden Ambler, Rohan Wakankar
Losses: Jake Scott, Hayden Watling, Charlie Greer, Connor Willis
Captain-coach's say:
Thoughts on the season ahead - "We're keen, we've actually had a really good pre-season. We've notoriously started a bit later on with our training but unfortunately for a few of the footy blokes it's fallen alright where they've been able to get into the cricket a little bit earlier. I'm really looking forward to it and I think we can really hit the ground running this year."
How's the strength of the side compared to the last couple of years? - "You take two of the best players of the competition in Blake Harper and Jake Scott out over the last two years you are going to come back to the pack a little bit. But I think at South Wagga we've always found a way to just keep bringing the next crop through and having enough talent at the top to make sure we are competitive and be there at the back end of the year. I'd be very disappointed if we weren't competing in the last week of the season and that's obviously the goal every year when we play."
Who are a couple of players to watch this season? - "I think Jed Guthrie is probably just going to take that next step. He's bigger and stronger and he's bowled well for us the last two years, I think he's been a consistent performer and I really think he's going to take his game to a new level this year. The other obvious one is Mac Webster, he's pretty fresh on the scene and only had the one game and bowled quite well in that game. But I do think that he's going to slot in nicely in the top order and probably take a fairly new ball as well, he's going to get plenty of opportunities and he's got a really switched on head on his shoulders so I think he'll do quite well. The only other one is Nathan Cooke, he just keeps improving every year and he's 10 or 12 years into his first grade career so he's just got that knack to be able to just do the right things at the right time of the game."
Verdict: There's been a fair bit of change at the Blues however it would be very surprising not to see them right up the top come seasons end. The loss of Jake Scott is massive however they look to have found a very nice replacement in Mac Webster. Brayden Ambler will have a delayed start to the season however is expected to also play a fair chunk of the season which will be hugely beneficial.
Prediction: Second
Last season: Last
Coach: Mark Grigg and Stu Slocombe
Captain: Nathan Corby
Gains: Beck Frostick, Ethan Sherriff, Dave Garness, Brendan Gale
Losses: Finn Jenkins, Ben Snell
Captain's say:
Thoughts on the upcoming season - "Everyone is keen and we're looking forward to the start of the season. It'll be good to see where we are at within Twenty20, I don't think we've won a T20 for a while and that will be good coming up against the Cats. They are always very, very strong so just to judge off them how we are looking will be good."
Do you feel like the side is a bit stronger compared to previous years? - "Well and truly, just with a bit of age and a bit of experience. I think I was the eldest in the club the last three years by easily 20 years so they were all 18 year olds. With young fellas looking up to people for direction and guidance it's good to have a few older heads back with more games under their belts. Having that guidance in the field and with the bowling it's good to have a few older boys that have played a lot of cricket around.
Who are a couple of players to watch this season? - "You definitely can't go past Dave (Garness) and Beck (Frostick) they are just ridiculous. Sam Williamson is a young fella and had his debut last year in first grade and played really well. He plays out of his skin and he's going somewhere I reckon and definitely Ethan (Sherriff) and maybe Darni (Yerradimme) too."
Verdict: Will take big steps forward and could potentially push for a finals berth. The return of Beck Frostick will be huge for the Saints as will the addition of fellow Englishman Ethan Sherriff. There is plenty of excitement building at St Michaels ahead of the start of the season and it will be interesting to see just how far that takes them in their upcoming campaign.
Prediction: Fifth
Last season: Premiers
Coach: Josh Thompson
Captain: Josh Thompson
Gains: Finn Jenkins, Hugh Jenkins
Losses: Luke Naumann, Ben Turner, Nic Cawley, Ed Grigg, Tim Jenkins, Jon Nicoll
Captain-coach's say:
Thoughts on the season ahead - "We are pretty excited to get into it. I think it's not going to work out as good as what I first hoped with player numbers. We are at a stage now where we are probably going to start playing some kids that are going to make their debuts this weekend. Just give them some time out in the middle and just seeing how they go, I think that's how the season is going to be for us but I'm still looking forward to the challenge."
Is it fair to say that the list a bit weaker compared to last season? - "Yeah significantly. You lose players like Luke (Naumann), Ben Turner, Nic Cawley, Tim Jenkins and I think Jon Nicoll is going to coach our second grade team which is a really important role that Rob Nicoll did a fantastic job for us last season. With all the juniors we've got coming through you need someone that can control things and make sure that the kids are accountable and having fun. I think the future of our club is from under 11's through to that under 16's age bracket so for all those kids coming through they need to be looked after and I think Jono is the perfect person for that role."
Who are a couple of players to watch this season? - "I think Jack Harper is going to play a bit of a role, he obviously got it right at the end of last season so he's going to be fantastic. But I'm looking forward to seeing what Hugh Jenkins does this season with having a year off with his ACL and I think Caleb Walker might have a breakout season as well."
Verdict: It'll be a rebuilding year for the reigning premiers who have lost a fair chunk of their first grade list from last season. However they will still find themselves around the mark while blooding a lot of juniors into first grade cricket. The Cats will be back amongst the pack however they still have too much talent to fall away too much.
Prediction: Third
Last season: Fourth
Coach: Sam Perry
Captain: Sam Perry
Gains: Tom Lavender, Tim Jenkins
Losses: Brad McMillan, Jaison Greer
Captain-coach's say:
Thoughts on the season ahead - "We're very excited. The highlight already has been the turnout that we've been getting at the club, we've got five teams on paper with 55 blokes and something between 70 and 80 blokes on our books. It's a great challenge to have fitting that many blokes into teams from one's down to three's and it's been great, the atmosphere at training has been unbelievable and we had 46 on Tuesday. The whole club is pumping and I think last year helps given we had a fair bit of success in two's down to four's and the first grade boys are up and about this week as well."
How's the strength of the side compared to the last couple of years? - "Obviously Brad (McMillan) is a pretty big out and Jaison Greer is also a big out in terms of the make up of our side. But like I've mentioned previously, I think it's a great opportunity for a few of the younger guys to step up and also for a few of the guys who have been fringe first graders to cement a spot in the top grade. This week we are a bit short again as I'm out, Will Morley is out and Ethan (Perry) is out, so that's three blokes that have probably been around the playing group for a number of years. It's not the best way to start the season, but then again there's no excuses and it gives guys the opportunity to step up and try and cement a spot early in the season."
Who are a couple of players to watch this season? - "Ethan Bartlett who's playing in the T20's for us is obviously a highlights package. But in terms of the juniors I think we saw Lachie Higman stand up really tall at the back end of last year so I'm expecting big things from him this year. Sammy Smith is going to lead the boys around on the weekend and I think he's in for a big season. Then we've got a new bloke called Tommy Lavender who has come across from Newcastle and I think he might be what the club needs. He's very eager and he's good fella and excited about getting involved, he's probably changed the playing group around a little bit already in the sense that he's one of the jovial blokes that are happy to have a chat and stir the pot a little bit when he has to. But he's all things cricket which is good."
Verdict: The Bulldogs struggled at times last year to post a winning total and their cause has not been helped with the departures of Brad McMillan and Jaison Greer. The departures however provide an opportunity for some of the younger members of the Wagga RSL squad to cement a permanent spot in the first grade side. Expect youngsters Lachie Higman and Braith Gain to continue their development.
Prediction: Last
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.