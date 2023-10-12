Jacob Sturt picked up a swag of awards at Tumut's presentation night as he prepares for a new challenge.
The Blues front rower was named players' player as well as best and fairest winner in their premiership season.
Sturt thought it capped off a big season for the club.
"It was perfect," Sturt said.
"It was good we had it the week after as the whole week just really flowed into preso night.
"I was very proud and probably the players' player means a hell of a lot knowing your teammates all enjoy playing with you.
"Especially with the group of guys that we've got, I just think so highly of them. For that to be reciprocated is a very special feeling."
Sturt has already made the move to link with Redcliffe in the Queensland Cup.
He believes winning a premiership with the Blues will help him ensure the move sticks this time after returning to his hometown club twice in the past three years.
"It really couldn't have went any better and I couldn't have finished the year any better than what happened," Sturt said.
"There's not going to be that lingering feeling of I have to win a premiership for Tumut any more, it's settled down for now, at least.
"I can get on with what I'm trying to do up here now."
He admitted the desire to win a premiership at Tumut was a big part behind returning to the club midway through last season.
Sturt also won the whole club's players' player award.
Jordan Anderson also picked up a couple of big awards.
He took out the Player of the Year, across all grades, as well as receiving the John Hobby Award.
Meanwhile Michael Fenn was named most consistent, Mal Aitken took out the best back while Angus Luke was named rookie of the year.
Luke also took out the reserve grade best and fairest and player's player award.
Brigid Rhynehart won the leaguetag best and fairest award while players' player went to Julia Day, despite missing the back end of the season.
Fred Graham won the Weissel Cup best and fairest while Joshua Smith took out the players' player award.
