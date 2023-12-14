The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Shea departs Farrer League club Temora for AFL Canberra return

MM
By Matt Malone
December 14 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Shea will return to Queanbeyan next season.
Tim Shea will return to Queanbeyan next season.

TEMORA footballer Tim Shea is the latest player to return to AFL Canberra next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.