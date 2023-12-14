Shea departs Farrer League club Temora for AFL Canberra return

TEMORA footballer Tim Shea is the latest player to return to AFL Canberra next season.
Shea will return to his home club of Queanbeyan after a couple of seasons back at Farrer League club Temora.
Shea was one of Temora's most consistent footballers over the last two seasons, managing 25 games in his most recent stint at the Kangaroos.
He also had a season at Temora in 2016.
Shea returns to Queanbeyan where he is a premiership player at the club. He was part of Queanbeyan's 2014 grand final success and again in 2020.
He is the eighth footballer from the Farrer and Riverina competitions to sign at Queanbeyan for their centenary season next year.
Jason Taylor, Jack Carroll-Tape and Jed Simpson have all returned to Queanbeyan from Barellan, while Rhys Pollock, Alex Page, Alec McCormick and Dean Simpson have returned from Griffith.
Griffith's Michael Cudmore has also signed the AFL Canberra club.
Shea is Temora's first loss of what has been a productive off-season.
The Kangaroos have welcomed Jim Quinn Medal winner Jock Cornell from Wagga Tigers and Zach Oliver from Coolamon.
Dan Leary also returns after a year off.
