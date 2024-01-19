Morris finds a home at another Group Nine club

Temora have secured a second recruit from within Group Nine with Maleke Morris heading to the Dragons.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
After returning to his junior club Southcity last year after a season with Brothers, Morris was on the lookout for another new home.
Temora president Jack Morton is more than happy to give Morris a chance.
"He was going to go somewhere so we thought we'd be better off playing with him than against him," Morton said.
"He played some good football against us and he's only young.
"It's just a matter of fitting in as Josh (McCrone) doesn't promise anything to anyone - if you're one of the best you'll make the side.
"Josh has always been that way so it's up to Maleke now to do the work, get fit and get into the side."
Morris is set to add some more depth to Temora's forward pack as they look to continue their rise in Group Nine.
After missing out on a finals berth for more than a decade, the Dragons have played in four finals in the past two seasons but are yet to win one.
The club hopes having some more depth at their disposal will boost their chances.
"Depth is mainly what we've looked at you have to have depth on that bench to compete with the good teams," Morton said.
Temora are still hopeful of landing another new face from further afield however they aren't anticipating a lot of turnover from the side who were beaten in last year's preliminary final.
They have already been boosted by the return of Hayden Phlip after the Dragons junior was captain-coach of Leeton in their last two Group 20 premierships.
Philp hasn't played with Temora since finishing third in the 2018 Weissel Medal count.
His last season in Group Nine was with Brothers when Temora didn't play in the COVID-shortened season.
Temora have also secured young playmaker Will McDermott from Junee.
The Diesels will be their first opponent when the Group Nine season gets under way on April 13 with a clash at Laurie Daley Oval.
Both teams will also take part in next month's West Wyalong Knockout.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.