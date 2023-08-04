Tumut co-coach Lachlan Bristow is looking to go out on a premiership high with plans to play in France locked in.
In a big blow for the Blues going forward, the reigning Weissel Medal winner will link up with Villefranche XIII Aveyron in October.
Based in the south of France, Bristow is looking forward to the chance for the game to expand his horizons again.
"It's something I've always been looking at over the last three years," Bristow said.
"I went to America to play and it was one of the best experiences in my life.
"I figured I don't have too many years left in my career so I have to use football to my advantage to help me travel and experience different parts of the world."
Villefranche XIII Aveyron are in the second division of French rugby league.
It's a semi-professional competition but Bristow has been able to secure a deal to allow him to make a living off the game.
Bristow was part of Jacksonville Axemen's premiership success in 2018 before returning home to the Blues.
After an injury-plagued 2019, he returned late in the season to help the club to premiership success.
However after a run of disappointing finishes, including having the 2021 season called off when the Blues were on top of the ladder, Bristow hopes this season can provide more grand final success.
"The want to succeed this year is bigger than ever," he said.
"We've had some bad luck in the previous three years so I think with all the hard work it would be utterly disappointing if we don't tick that off this year.
"It's the plan."
Bristow's departure as four seasons in co-coaching roles will leave a big hole in Tumut's line up.
Especially as it shapes as a real turning point for the Blues with a number of question marks over their team for next season.
"I'm not 100 per cent sure how they are all looking for next year," Bristow said.
"We've got a couple of guys, Dean (Bristow) and Adam (Pearce) in the back end of their careers, so I don't know what they are going to do.
"Just like every year you will never have that same group of guys and we've got a really good group of guys this year so it will be awesome to do it with them."
However with the French season finishing in May he hasn't ruled out a return to Tumut.
"I've got no idea really," Bristow said.
"I'll see how the season plays out and how the body is.
"It's going to be 13 months of straight football so it's not going to be easy.
"Coming back and playing again would be tough so I'm not too sure yet.
"We'll just wing it."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
