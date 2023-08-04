The Daily Advertiser
Lachlan Bristow's French experience leaves Tumut in limbo

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
August 4 2023 - 3:00pm
Tumut co-coach Lachlan Bristow has confirmed plans to play in France next year leaving his return to the Blues in doubt. Picture by Ash Smith
Tumut co-coach Lachlan Bristow is looking to go out on a premiership high with plans to play in France locked in.

