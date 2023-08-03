Sweeney's season over as Junee prepares for change

Junee will be without centre Aidan Sweeney for the rest of the season.
Sweeney elected to take the early guilty plea after being charged with a grade two intentional high tackle after his send off
It means he will miss four games, including Junee's last two this year.
Coach Damion Fraser admitted it will be a blow as they chase more success in their return to first grade this season.
"I feel for Sweeney and it is a big loss," Fraser said.
"He's got all the natural ability in the world to do anything he wants to do with it so I hope it doesn't put him off football and he finds himself again.
"He doesn't miss a beat, he's missed a few training sessions due to work and what not, but he's football smart and even when he's tired he just pushes through those boundaries to keep up with the play."
Sweeney was sent off late in their 24-10 loss to Gundagai at Laurie Daley Oval on Saturday.
Fraser is hoping the Diesels can hit back with games against Kangaroos and Young to follow from the general bye.
Especially coming off a disappointing display against Gundagai.
"We went back to old habits - away from the game plan and just doing what they want to do on the football field," Fraser said.
"We're strong for the first 10 minutes.
"Again we can point the finger at numbers at training and the commitment from the boys.
"At the end of the day it was a disappointing performance."
Junee are still on the bottom of the ladder with their inferior points differential to Southcity.
However Frasier is hoping to finish the season one a positive note against two teams looking to cement themselves in the top three.
"From a coaching perspective I don't want them to look at it as if we're not going to make finals so let's go out there and get it over and done with, I still want to claim a scalp," he said.
"Kangaroos and Young are both good teams, have had solid foundations for the last couple of years and if we could take one of them out I'll be happy."
However after two seasons at the helm, Fraser is set to take a step back with his coaching responsibilities.
Instead he's looking to focus more on a strength and conditioning role.
"I'm back on board for next year but it won't be in a head coaching capacity," he said.
"I'll be taking a step back and the plan is to take over fully.
"I'll probably move into more of a strength and conditioning role as with my work and my business I just can't commit.
"It's pretty much the three-year plan we were looking at."
Foley, who returned to the club this season as an assistant coach, admitted their structure going forward is still being finalised.
