The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Tumut not concerned after losing chance to finish on top

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
August 3 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After stringing together six victories, two losses from their next four games has cost Tumut the chance of the minor premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.