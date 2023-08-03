Tumut not concerned after losing chance to finish on top

After stringing together six victories, two losses from their next four games has cost Tumut the chance of the minor premiership.
However co-coach Lachlan Bristow doesn't believe it is a bad thing for the club.
There are still two rounds to play, but Temora will finish the regular season on top of the ladder.
After Tumut's 24-6 loss to Young at Alfred Oval on Saturday, Temora's 22-20 win over Southcity means they can't be run down.
With a general bye this weekend as well as a bye in the final round of the season, Bristow believes now having to play more football won't be a bad thing for the Blues.
"I don't think it's a bad thing to play that extra week of footy," Bristow said.
"This week off will be really good for us to freshen up as at this time of the year the bodies are pretty sore.
"The week off won't hurt and then it's into what I think is going to be a tough game against Southcity into another week off.
"It's not a bad little run."
READ MORE
The Blues are now one of three clubs locked on 20 points with Young and Kangaroos, who are coming off successive byes joining them.
They are second on points differential.
Coming off big wins over Junee and Gundagai, following a 28-10 loss to Temora, Bristow didn't think the side backed up against a Young outfit looking to hit back from a defeat to Temora themselves.
He labelled it a pretty average display.
"There were some costly errors and poor missed tackles," Bristow said.
"Our attitude was right, and we prepared really well but then things really didn't go our way.
"I don't know if it wasn't a bit of a hangover from Gundagai as they are pretty big games that take a lot of mental and physical focus."
Especially without front rower Matt Byatt.
He missed the clash with a toe issue.
"We missed Barge (Byatt) and I feel he's been setting a pretty good platform for us," Bristow said.
"He's a pretty big loss."
The second half was where things really unravelled as the Blues conceded three tries to one.
Bristow admitted the team ran out of steam with only one fresh player on the bench.
"Our defence was really good in the first half, they only scored one try and it was a kick that shouldn't have been scored but ultimately I think we ran out of gas," he said.
"We only had Toppo (Jacob Toppin) fresh on the bench and it kind of hurt us."
NSW Rugby League also investigated the aftermath of Bristow's sin binning.
However it was deemed no further action was necessary.
Tumut are now looking to turn things around to help ensure they have hosting rights in the first week of finals when they take on Southcity at Twickenham on August 12.
The Blues took a 38-4 win over the Bulls earlier this season but after their performance against the Dragons on Sunday Bristow doesn't want to underestimate them.
"Even when we played them in the first round and got off to a good start in that second half they were up to it and I've watched a few of their games now and they've improved a lot," he said.
"They are not going to be an easy beat, that's for sure.
"I thought they deserved that win on the weekend so are probably going to be hungry to make amends."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.