Young stays in hunt for double chance with win over Tumut

Young scored their first win over a top-five team since round four to boost their chances of a double chance in the finals.
The Cherrypickers made a couple of changes to their spine and it worked wonders against Tumut at Alfred Oval on Saturday.
With fullback Nic Hall back in the side, captain-coach Nick Cornish went into the centres, regular hooker Tom Demeio moved to five-eighth with Jesse Corcoran starting at hooker instead.
Cornish thought it added some direction to the team in their 24-6 victory.
"We had a little bit of a change up with the side and I think it was better," Cornish said.
"We stayed as a team, stuck to our structure and it's the first time we've played 80 minutes of footy.
"We played like we did against Kangaroos in the first half but this time we did it for two halves."
READ MORE
Cornish has mostly played at five-eighth this season, shifting back into the halves after the departure of older brother Mitch this season.
However he thought Demeio added some more structure to their performance.
"I feel like it might be a little bit better as last year we had that genuine half in Mitchell who could just kick well, organise us and get us around the park," Cornish said.
"Tommy probably does that a little bit better for us as I'm more of a running half.
"It balances the side out a little bit, it strengthened our defence up on the right side.
"We only leaked six points, which was the best we've done all year."
Demeio scored the only first of the first half as the Cherrypickers took a 6-0 lead into the break.
They missed a couple more opportunities but were able to capitalise better in the second stanza.
Boro Navori extended their advantage eight minutes after the break.
Tumut hit back through Brayden Draber before two quick tries to Clay Sing and Zane Bijorac ended any hopes of a Blues comeback.
The Cherrypickers remain fourth on points differential, but it was a much-needed result for the club looking to go one better than last year and end a 32-year premiership drought.
They were beaten 34-0 by Tumut in their earlier clash this season and came into the game with losses to Kangaroos and Temora in the past three weeks.
Cornish hopes the win will help them build into the back end of the season with games against Gundagai and Junee after the general bye.
"If we can play like that and keep that as our standard moving forward each game we are going to be very hard to beat and very competitive."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.