Tight win puts Young back into finals position

Young has taken a big step towards a return to finals after a tight win over Tumut.
The Blues went around them and into fifth spot off the back of two straight wins.
However a late try to Josie Tiedemann was just enough for the Cherrypickers to take an 8-6 win at Alfred Oval on Saturday and move back into a finals position with two rounds to come.
Last year Tumut pipped Young for fifth spot after a flooded Anzac Park denied Cherrypickers a game against bottom placed Gundagai and it ultimately cost them.
After a win over the Blues in round one, it just added to the incentive for Young to repeat the dose.
Coach Andrew Smith was impressed with how they rose to the occasion.
"I didn't have to remind them of what the game was, they already knew it themselves that it was critical to get this win," Smith said.
"They showed it at training too, every single girl was there, they trained well, our preparation was really good and it generally shows in the way they play."
Ella Milne helped Young to a 4-0 lead at half-time before a converted try to Tatiania Douglas gave Tumut the lead 10 minutes after the break.
However Young responded as Tiedemann crossed with seven minutes left.
It was enough to hold on for an important win.
"There was probably about three opportunities we had when the last pass either didn't happen or it just went astray, we put a lot of pressure on ourselves by giving away penalties and a few drop balls, which is pretty uncharacteristic of the girls really as they are pretty good with their hands and normally pretty disciplined, but we did enough to get away with it," Smith said.
"We got into the grind and it was a good result."
With games against Gundagai and Junee to come, both of whom are below them on the ladder, Smith hopes they can take advantage of the crucial result against Tumut.
"It doesn't stop here as for and against wise they've got 30 better points than us," he said.
"We've put destiny back in our own hands by winning but the next two games have to be the same.
"It's win at all cost and fingers crossed we play semi-finals again."
Meanwhile a real gap is starting to form between the top three teams and the chasing pack.
Third-placed Albury skipped six points clear of Brothers after taking an 8-0 win in their clash at Equex Centre on Saturday.
They remain one point behind Temora who reeled off 22 unanswered points against Southcity at Harris Park on Sunday.
Sarah Parker opened the scoring for the Bulls before the Dragons scored the next three tries.
Unbeaten Kangaroos, who had the bye, remain three points clear at the top.
Meanwhile Junee scored just their third win of the season in fine style.
They extended Gundagai's winless run with a 42-4 win at Laurie Daley Oval on Saturday.
Sophie Bowley crossed for four tries in the victory.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
