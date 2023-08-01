The Daily Advertiser
Junee's Aidan Sweeney charged with grade two intentional high tackle

By Courtney Rees
August 1 2023 - 4:40pm
Junee's Aidan Sweeney in action against Gundagai at Laurie Daley Oval last Sunday. Picture by Les Smith
JUNEE could be without centre Aidan Sweeney for the rest of the Group Nine season after his send off on Sunday.

