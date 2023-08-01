JUNEE could be without centre Aidan Sweeney for the rest of the Group Nine season after his send off on Sunday.
Sweeney was given his marching orders in the second half of the 24-10 loss to Gundagai at Laurie Daley Oval over a high tackle on Tigers' forward Joe Bromage.
After review by the match review committee, Sweeney was charged with a grade two intentional high tackle.
MORE SPORT NEWS
With an early guilty plea he faces a four-game suspension.
With a general bye this weekend, Junee then have games against Kangaroos and Young to finish their season.
The Diesels have won two of their 10 games this season, in what is their first season back in Group Nine's first grade competition.
They sit on the bottom of the ladder but are level on points with Southcity, with only points differential separating the two teams.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.