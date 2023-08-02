Brothers ready to bound into competitive competition next year

With just a handful of games left before they move into competitive rugby league, Wagga Brothers' under 12s have hit their stride.
Under the guidance of co-coaches Jamie Kennedy and Duane Sly the team has transformed this year, their games looking more and more like 'proper' footy each week.
Sly said the team has been a pleasure for the pair to coach and seem to be enjoying the sport, with training and game attendance increasing as the year wears on.
Despite players coming to the team from different schools and other sport codes, they gel well and have performed this season.
"Majority of them have been together since under sevens, we've had a couple of kids come and go but a good chunk of the team have been together since then," Sly said.
Playing Turvey Park this weekend, Sly said the boys played excellently and with great sportsmanship.
"We had six try scorers across the day, the aim was to go out and keep the opposition to nil, but also to help the boys in the team who hadn't got a try for the year to get one," he said.
"Some of the boys were setting them up for tries as well."
Their last season before entering the competitive fixture, Sly said goal setting was a key part of this season's development plan, helping the boys take personal responsibility for their own growth.
"Myself and Jamie, we actually said to them at the start of the year, set yourself a goal every week, you don't necessarily have to tell us what it is but go out and try to achieve your goal, and at the end of the day, say yes, I have achieved it or no, I'll try harder next week," he said.
"Instead of just saying go run, tackle, pass, we wanted to get them to work towards something.
"Both myself and Jamie, we've noticed a massive improvement compared to last year, the last few years have been a bit rough, we were a bit down on skill level and stuff, but since we've put it on them to improve and make it worthwhile, they've come along and leaps and bounds."
With improved basic skills comes improved game sense, and Sly said the team has even started running plays on a Saturday.
Ready to move into a competition with finals and a ladder, Sly said he believes the boys will go far next year.
"We've had them in set positions this year, working towards that next year, so instead of just saying right boys, get on the field, we've had a fullback, a halfback, a hooker, props, they know where they need to be and what they need to do so come next year, we should just slide in," he said.
"They know exactly what they need to do instead of just running around all helter skelter every week, it's proper football for them."
Sly said the boys are disappointed the end of the season is already around the corner and would play year-round if they could.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
