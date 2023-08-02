The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9
Photos

Brothers ready to bound into competitive competition next year

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
August 2 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With just a handful of games left before they move into competitive rugby league, Wagga Brothers' under 12s have hit their stride.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.