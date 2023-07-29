Gundagai holds onto fifth place with win over Junee

Gundagai have kept their finals hopes alive with an improved display against Junee.
Coming off a heavy loss to Tumut, the Tigers fired early at Laurie Daley Oval on Saturday.
Four unanswered tries in the first half had them well on top.
Co-coach Derek Hay was pleased with how the team asserted themselves on the contest early.
"It was a pretty physical game, they came to play, but we played really good in the first 40," Hay said.
"We won the field battle in attack and defence, we were marching down the field and our defence was keeping them in their 40 a lot of the time.
"We had the foot on the throat and kept it on there.
"We probably let ourselves down a bit in the second half but that can happen when you get ahead on the scoreboard."
READ MORE
The win keeps the Tigers in fifth place, one win clear of Albury.
With the Thunder having another bye next round before a clash with Kangaroos, Hay is looking to secure wins against Young and Southcity to ensure they play finals football.
He was particularly pleased with how a late reshuffle of their spine came together.
Hay went into hooker with Blake Dunn joining Tristan Eldridge in the halves.
Eldridge scored two runaway tries to help Gundagai out to an 18-0 lead at half-time.
Gundagai's forwards were able to get on top with Royce Tout, Joe Bromage and Jack Schubert among their best.
After Tout added to Gundagai's advantage midway through the second half, Junee crossed for two tries.
It was a dent to their points differential, which is still worse than Albury's, but Hay hopes they can keep destiny in their own hands and it won't matter come the end of the season.
"It was disappointing but we can't be worrying about four and against," he said.
"We just have to win.
"It's simple.
"We win two games in a row now and we're in the finals."
Junee will be looking to hit back to avoid the wooden spoon when they face Kangaroos after the general bye.
However they could be without Aidan Sweeney after he was sent off late in the game.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.