The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Gundagai holds onto fifth place with win over Junee

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 29 2023 - 8:21pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Schubert tries to shrug out of Daniel Foley's tackle attempt during Gundagai's win over Junee at Laurie Daley Oval on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Jack Schubert tries to shrug out of Daniel Foley's tackle attempt during Gundagai's win over Junee at Laurie Daley Oval on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

Gundagai have kept their finals hopes alive with an improved display against Junee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.