CHARLES Sturt University co-coach Travis Cohalan is preparing his group to face 'the best version' of East Wagga-Kooringal at Gumly Oval on Saturday.
The fifth-placed Hawks will host the fourth-placed Bushpigs with both teams vying for four points that would cement their place in finals with a round to go.
CSU are certainly on safer ground heading into the weekend as a loss for the Hawks would have them relying on percentage to remain in the top five.
The Hawks have endured an up and down season with player injuries and unavailability making life difficult at times.
But with their season on the line at home on Saturday, Cohalan is expecting to face a fierce Hawks outfit.
"We're expecting the best version of East Wagga this weekend," Cohalan said.
"They're in a similar situation to us and Barellan where the ladder is really tight and congested and they need to pretty much win one of their last two to qualify and so do we so we're expecting the best version of East Wagga.
'We know they're going to come out really hard at the start and maintain that rage for four quarters so from our point of view, it's a really exciting opportunity to play in a game at this stage of the year where it means so much.
"It's going to be finals-like preparation, finals-like atmosphere and finals-like intensity so for a young group like ours, you dream of situations like this to be involved in them. I think one way or another, whatever happens on Saturday, the boys will walk away with a lot of learnings from it."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Small forward Hamish Warwick will miss another week with his shoulder injury, while Henry Armstrong and Jake Raves are both in doubt with minor injuries from the weekend.
Steve Marsden is likely to come in after returning and playing strongly in reserve grade over the last couple of weeks.
Cohalan said the key for the in-form Bushpigs is producing their best for as long as possible.
"I think we need another four quarters of consistent football," he said.
"We had that pretty much against The Rock two weeks ago and that's why we were able to get the result.
"We played well for two and a half, three quarters against Barellan, on the weekend and to their credit, they came really hard late in that third quarter and again in the last quarter and we were lucky to hold on.
"So it's more about making sure the boys stay engaged, switch on and competing on every play."
CSU upset EWK earlier in the year by 11 points in a dour contest at Peter Hastie Oval.
Cohalan won't be looking back to that game as a reference.
"Not really, it's irrelevant. They'll have a completely different team this time around and we'll have a completely different team," he said.
"As with some other results we've had this year, I think that game just shows that when we do play footy on our terms, consistently for a period of time, we are able to match it with some of the better teams in the comp and clearly East Wagga are one of the better teams in the comp."
Cohalan said it was exciting to be part of such a competitive finish to the home and away season.
"I'm aware, certainly as the coach, of the different options that are available depending on results but as a group, to be honest, we're just looking forward to playing a top quality team," he said.
"East Wagga have been in the top three in the Farrer League for the last eight, 10 years, they're a club that we have a great deal of respect for.
"They've got match-winners up forward, match-winners in the midfield and also a really solid backline so we're just looking forward to the opportunity to test ourselves against another team that we regard highly that's also in the same position as us pushing for finals."
