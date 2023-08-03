Lemmich chasing chance to farewell Ag College in grand final

Pat Lemmich is determined to make sure his last game for Ag College isn't on Saturday.
After six years with the club, including a stint as president, Lemmich is preparing for life outside the university bubble.
The hooker was part of Ag College's runs to the 2018 and 2019 grand finals.
He would love nothing more than to help them through to another decider by getting the better of Waratahs in the preliminary final at Jarrah Sportsground.
Well maybe besides ending on a premiership high.
"Going out with the last game being a grand final would be a great way to finish," Lemmich said.
"Especially after losing the '18 and '19 grand finals it would be a great way to finish."
Lemmich was ruled out of the 2018 decider with a leg infection before getting his shot the following year.
Both were losses to Waratahs.
However he feels this side brings another approach to the game.
"It's definitely a different side, we play a bit differently as we're not as big as we were then," Lemmich said.
"I think our defence is just as good as it was then and our attack is a bit different.
"We play a bit quicker than we did then, a bit wider.
"It's a different style of footy but it's definitely still effective and just as good, if not better, than what it was back then."
Lemmich is not alone in this being his last season with the club.
Riley Catts, Mackenna Cusacck, Sam Nixon, Ryan Greenaway, Sam Carwardine, Max Gay, Fynn Walker and Nick Driessen are all expected to be moving on next year.
"There's about five or six of us," Lemmich said.
"There's four of us in my vet year and it's our last year and a few boys who did vet who are finishing up as well.
"Hopefully we can get the win and get into the grand final."
It's a big contrast to the limited turnover of the side this season.
As such Lemmich is looking to make this opportunity count against a Waratahs outfit they got the better of in the lead up to finals.
"We took a lot of confidence out of how we played last week and we just want to play that quick style of footy," he said.
"We beat Waratahs three weeks ago and in the first half of the season when we lost to them it was only by a point and we were leading all game so we're very confident going into Saturday we can get the win."
Ag College came through their 48-17 win over Tumut unscathed.
Lemmich believes it puts them in good stead to set up a grand final date with Wagga City.
"Throughout the year we've had a few injuries which has set us back a bit but it's good to have all the boys back towards the end of the season," he said.
"Max Gay has been back the last couple of weeks, which has been big for us.
"Unfortunately Anthony (Taylor) will still be out but he's the only one we'll be missing."
Lemmich believes defence will be the key to booking their grand final berth.
It's been the cornerstone of their season, only conceding 141 points in the regular season, with Waratahs the next best with 194.
"We've prided ourselves on our defence the whole season and I think we're the team who have had the least points scored against us," he said.
"We just need to shut down their attack.
"They've got a really good set piece and we will have to work hard in the scrums and try to shut down their mauls off their line outs. I'm pretty sure that will be something they are looking to target us on."
