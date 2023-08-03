Harry Himmelberg has signed a six-year contract extension with Greater Western Sydney (GWS) after turning his back on free agency.
The former Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes junior was one of the most sought after players on the open market after another impressive season with the Giants which has seen him star both up forward and down back for GWS.
But the 27-year-old Giants Academy product has decided to recommit to the club that picked him up in the 2015 national draft with pick 16.
Himmelberg thought it was important that he could repay the faith shown in him by the Giants and credited their influence in developing him into an AFL player.
"I think it was really important, obviously I came through the Giants Academy as a 14-year-old in Wagga," Himmelberg said.
"I wouldn't say I was good at many of the other sports that I was playing but it was a big decision.
"A big factor having the academy in Wagga and having that extra training to go towards AFL and then what the academy done for me for get to where I am.
"I honestly wouldn't be in the system I don't think if the academy didn't give me the chance as a 19-year-old as well.
"So it's good to be able to repay the faith and I think it's important."
Himmelberg said he a mix of emotions about re-signing and admitted that the timing was perfect ahead of what is an exciting week for the Giants.
"It's a mixture of relief and excitement," he said.
"I think it was always going to head down this path for me but really good to get it done and I think it was really good timing with this week.
"We're seven in a row, Nick Haynes is playing his 200th game and had a good week on the track.
"We are ready to go out this weekend for the Sydney derby and it's looking like it's going to be an awesome crowd."
Himmelberg has currently played 145 games for the Giants and his re-signing is a massive boost for GWS who are enjoying a resurgence under new coach Adam Kingsley.
Giants general manager of football Jason McCartney told Giants Media that Himmelberg's commitment was a significant milestone for the club.
"We've always been really confident Harry saw his future at the club and his signature is a great endorsement of our program on and off the field," McCartney said.
"Harry's been an important part of our club since his days in the academy and had blossomed into a key member of our side.
"His versatility as a player has never been more on show that this season when he's kicked important goals, taken incredible marks and then switched to defence where's he's been ultra consistent.
"He's also continued to grow as a leader and is part of our emerging leaders' group, which is a great reflection of his value to our club.
"Harry sees where our club is heading under a new coach in Adam Kingsley and a new coaching group and believes success is near.
"It's a great day for our club and our fans as we head into one of the biggest home games of the season against the Swans at Giants Stadium on Saturday night."
