Palmerston defender joins Tigers ahead of upcoming Riverina League season

Wagga Tigers have signed defender Tyson Todd for the upcoming Riverina League season.
Todd arrives at the Tigers from NTFL club Palmerston where he has played six premier league games over the past two seasons.
He has made to move to Wagga through work and said he was excited to be linking up with the Tigers for the upcoming season.
"Yeah definitely," Todd said.
"I'm really keen to play with the boys and get involved with the club and community.
"It sounds like a really good club to be a part of, so I'm really happy with it."
Having played all of his footy in either Queensland or the Northern Territory, Todd said he was looking forward to experiencing football down south.
"It's going to be a different experience and different type of footy by the looks of it," he said.
"More contested football and not as free flowing, but it should be a good change and hopefully I can adapt to it."
The NTFL season runs from October through to March and Todd said that weather conditions are usually above 30 degrees or it is pelting rain.
When quizzed as to how he would approach a game in Wagga below 15 degrees, Todd said it would take some time to acclimatise to.
"It'll take me a bit to warm up I guess," he said.
"I'll be rugged up until I have to run onto the field I reckon, I'm going to have to buy all the winter kit so I can stay nice and warm."
Todd played alongside both Kobe Priest and Sam McNaughton at the Magpies and he said the duo definitely had a strong influence on his decision to join the Tigers.
"Kobe definitely dragged me down here," he said.
"As soon as he heard I was coming down here he told me I should be signing up, the same with Sammy.
"They both told me pretty much there's only one club I should be going to and I don't think they would've been happy if I went somewhere else."
Todd is the fourth signing of the off-season for the Tigers and coach Murray Stephenson was excited to have him onboard for the upcoming season.
"We are really happy to have Tyson for this year," Stephenson said.
"He's in that mid 20's age bracket and that's the hitting zone for players that we need.
"He's just another mature head and body and he'll be really good for us."
Todd arrives at the club as a defender who has spent the majority of his career coming off the half back flank.
Stephenson said that he would primarily be used in defence but predicted that he would also spend some time in the middle of the ground.
"At the higher level of the NTFL he spent a lot of time across half back," he said.
"But being here and maybe part of necessity as well, he'll probably do some work through the middle of the ground here as well for us.
"He's a good size and he's no stranger to playing down back, but also be can play a role through the middle as well."
Todd joins Charlie Bance, Nash Dignan and Henry Cook in signing with the Tigers for this season while their departures list includes Brady Morton, Jeremy Piercy and Jock Cornell.
Former Jim Quinn Medal winner Jesse Manton has also yet to determine his plans for the upcoming season but it is believed that he is unlikely to return to the Tigers for 2024 at this stage.
