Tigers add young key position player from Bendigo for upcoming Riverina League season

Wagga Tigers have signed a young key-position player from Bendigo for the upcoming Riverina League season.
Nash Dignan is making the move to Wagga for university and despite being only 20 years old has a handy football resume which includes playing a fair bit of footy alongside recent number one draft pick Harley Reid.
Injury prevented Dignan from playing a lot of footy in 2023 and he said that he was looking forward to lining up for the Tigers this coming season.
"Yeah it'll be really good," Dignan said.
"Just to get involved with the footy club, play some good footy and meet all the boys.
"It'll be good to get back into a bit of footy for myself, I missed most of last year with injury unfortunately so I'm keen to get back onto the track."
Tigers coach Murray Stephenson said that the club was rapt to welcome a player of Dignan's calibre to Robertson Oval.
"From meeting Nash a few weeks ago and the dealings we've had since we've been in contact with him about getting him to come play, he's been nothing but a breeze to deal with," Stephenson said.
"He's a good young kid and he's played some good footy, we are really keen.
"He's a key position player and they are hard to find."
Stephenson said that Dignan is a Bendigo local and he has spent the past couple of seasons at Sandhurst Football Club.
"He's gone through the Pioneer's system down there," he said.
"So he's played for (Bendigo) Pioneers in the NAB League the last couple of years and in the meantime he's spent time doing pre-seasons with VFL club Coburg and spent some time training with Essendon at their facilities there.
"He's had some pretty good exposure to high level footy and we are really excited for him."
Standing at over 190cm, Dignan will be used primarily as a key position player and Stephenson said he's got the ability to play at both ends of the ground.
"He's equally as comfortable at either end of the ground," he said.
"We are just trying to work out where he fits in our side, we will be working that out over the next month or two and just settle him down into a position.
"But for him to have that flexibility and the willingness to play a couple of different roles, it shows good signs."
