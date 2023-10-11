TURVEY Park premiership hero Luke Fellows has signed with South Australian National Football League (SANFL) club North Adelaide.
Fellows' outstanding season achieved a new high on Saturday night when he was named the Bulldogs' best and fairest in their premiership year.
It backed up the 20-year-old's premiership win and best-on-ground medal in Turvey Park's 31-point grand final victory over Griffith last month.
He also finished third in the Jim Quinn Medal, the league best and fairest.
Fellows weighed up a number of options before settling on a new challenge in the SANFL with North Adelaide.
"Yeah I had the discussions throughout the year, not focusing on that but just in the background with my manager," Fellows explained.
"We've had some options down south and we came to a decision the other week, a week after the grand final that North Adelaide was the spot so I signed with North.
"I can't wait. I'll go over in December for a week or two and just do a bit of pre-season but not move over. Then have Chrissy in Wagga with the family and move over mid-January."
North Adelaide finished sixth this season, just half a game outside the top five.
Fellows hopes the move can help take his football to another level.
"The talk's been that (the SANFL) is ahead of the VFL and that now with the more experienced players and the past AFL players and all that," Fellows said.
"I just want to go over there, give it a crack and just keep developing my footy.
"I've got plenty to learn so I can learn off those state league players and that will help my footy a lot."
After spending last year split between Turvey Park, Giants Academy, Greater Western Sydney's VFL team and the Allies, Fellows said he appreciated having just the one focus at the Bulldogs this year.
"I just wanted to play consistent footy for the one team," he said.
"The year before, playing through different teams it was just a bit hard getting to every training at Turvey and come game day, I just didn't have the chemistry with all the boys like you do when you train twice a week with them.
"Just to have that consistent footy, I was happy."
It showed in a brilliant individual season that ultimately helped Turvey Park to a drought-breaking Riverina League premiership.
"The premiership was good enough, the other awards are just a bonus I guess," he said.
'I just love my footy and just playing footy. The accolades I guess I'll look back on later in the career but definitely all the older boys at Turvey have said that this premiership won't mean as much as it means now but when you look back on it, it's pretty special."
Fellows said the season also justifies his decision to have one last season in Wagga before moving on to the next challenge.
"Me and Zoc (Michael Mazzocchi) had a coffee down at Meccanico earlier in the year and just had a chat about what the movements were and he said why don't we just have one more year if we've got the team," Fellows explained.
"He thinks he's got the team for it and I just thought why not have one more year here in Wagga with the family and give it a crack and looking back now it's pretty good to see that we've done that."
With an exciting future now ahead of him, Fellows hasn't given up on the dream of one day making it AFL level.
"Yeah definitely, going over there, I just want to keep developing my footy but if you can play good footy, it's definitely something that you would strive for," he said.
Fellows said Turvey Park premiership teammates Brad Ashcroft and Ethan Weidemann are also considering making the move to Adelaide, a possibility he would love to see happen.
"It would be unreal," he said.
