The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Turvey Park best and fairest winner Luke Fellows signs with SANFL club North Adelaide

MM
By Matt Malone
October 11 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Turvey Park best and fairest winner Luke Fellows has signed with SANFL club North Adelaide for next season. Picture by Cooper Harmer
Turvey Park best and fairest winner Luke Fellows has signed with SANFL club North Adelaide for next season. Picture by Cooper Harmer

TURVEY Park premiership hero Luke Fellows has signed with South Australian National Football League (SANFL) club North Adelaide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.